No. 22 Michigan 71, Detroit 62: Caris LeVert had 21 points and nine rebounds and Zak Irvin had 18 points as the host Wolverines continued to dominate an instate rivalry by outlasting the pesky Titans in the regional round of the Legends Classic.

LeVert also had three assists and a steal and led a group of three Wolverines in double-figure scoring as Michigan improved to 3-0 and won for the sixth time in seven games dating back to last season. Derrick Walton had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists and Michigan shot 80 percent from the line.

Juwan Howard Jr. led all scorers with 24 points and keyed a strong first half that powered Detroit (1-2) to a surprising 28-27 lead at the break. Brandan Kearney added 14 points and five assists, but received little help from the bench as the Titans ran out of steam in the second half.

With Michigan leading 35-34 coming out of an official timeout with 15:42 left in the game, LeVert scored eight consecutive points that gave the hosts a 43-34 lead, and left the Titans scrambling for another timeout. From there, Michigan’s depth took over, as the Wolverines won the rebounding battle, 37-25, in defeating Detroit for the 26th time in 29 tries.

Sensing the fatigue, Michigan continued to push the tempo, drawing 20 fouls all told against the Titans. The Wolverines shot 16-of-20 from the line, including a 6-of-7 effort from LeVert.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A game after a career-high 18-point night, Michigan’s Max Bielfeldt scored just four points. ... Howard, the son of former Michigan and NBA forward Juwan Howard, also had eight rebounds and two assists. ... Detroit struggled on the offensive glass, snaring just two rebounds on 30 missed shots.