Preview: Detroit at Oregon

If Joseph Young has anything to say about it, this season won’t be as big a rebuilding task as it appears for Oregon. Young scored 32 points in the Ducks’ opener as Oregon routed Coppin State. Young and the Ducks look to sustain that momentum when they host Detroit on Monday.

In the opener, Oregon erased a nine-point deficit and then ran off 28 straight points to cruise to the win over the Eagles. After cracking the century mark in both preseason games, the high-octane Ducks scored 107 points in the contest. Monday’s game is part of the Legends Classic.

TV: 11 p.m., ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DETROIT (1-0): The Titans eased past Division III Rochester College in their opener. Anton Wilson paced Detroit with 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and highly touted freshman Paris Bass scored 13 points off the bench. Detroit also features Juwan Howard Jr., the son of the former NBA star and a trio of transfers.

ABOUT OREGON (1-0): Young balked at a chance to enter the NBA draft last summer to return to the Ducks and is regarded by many as the Pac-12 Conference’s best player. He’ll need plenty of help, however, if Oregon is going to be a threat in Pac-12 play. On opening night he got it as four other players notched double figures in scoring, including Elgin Cook, who scored 15 points, and promising freshman Casey Benson, who hit his first five shots and finished with 13 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Detroit was picked third in the preseason Horizon League poll.

2. Oregon C Michael Chandler is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

3. Coach Ray McCallum notched his 100th win with Detroit in the Titans’ season opener.

PREDICTION: Oregon 84, Detroit 75