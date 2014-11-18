(Updated: CORRECTS 0-for-7 to 0-for-10 in graph 2 CORRECTS “first three shots” to “first shot” in graph 2 CORRECTS 15 to 13 in note 2)

Oregon 83, Detroit 66: Joseph Young rebounded from a dismal first half to score a game-high 22 points and the Ducks pulled away from the visiting Titans in the first round of the Progressive Legends Classic.

Young, who had 25 of his 32 points in the first half of the Ducks’ opening win over Coppin State, was 0-for-10 from the field against the Titans before the break. The senior, however, knocked down his first shot of the second half while finishing 7-of-23 from the floor, and Oregon (2-0) also got 17 points from Jalil Abdul-Bassit.

Detroit (1-1) was led by Juwan Howard Jr. with 16 points but the senior forward was hampered by foul troubles. Jarod Williams added 15 points and Anton Wilson scored 14 for the Titans while Dillon Brooks chipped in with 14 for the Ducks.

Detroit led by as much as seven in the first half but the Ducks went on an 18-11 run and the teams headed into the locker rooms tied at 35. Abdul-Bassit hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give Oregon a 48-45 lead and the Ducks never trailed again.

The Titans trailed 54-51 with 11:38 to play when Howard went to the bench with his fourth foul. Oregon immediately went on a 10-2 run to take control and Young’s jumper from the wing put the Ducks in complete command with a 73-59 lead and 4:46 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit played without Patrick Onwenu, who didn’t make the trip after sustaining a knee injury. ...There were 13 lead changes. ... F Elgin Cook also finished in double figures with 10 points for Oregon.