Preview: Detroit at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh will look to build off its defensive domination of St. Joseph’s (Ind.) as it hosts Detroit on Friday night. The Panthers held the Pumas to 20.8 percent shooting, the second-lowest percentage allowed in the program’s history.

The Titans, who opened with an 88-65 victory over Central State, will be battling the odds considering Pittsburgh has an all-time 56-1 record at the Peterson Events Center in November games. Though the Panthers were picked 10th in the ACC preseason media poll, the fact they led No. 12 Gonzaga 37-35 in Japan before the season opener was stopped because of unsafe court conditions suggest they may be better than that. Junior forward Michael Young led the way against St. Joseph’s with 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. “I thought that Mike really set the tone with some passing early,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon said after the game. “We didn’t knock them down, but he could’ve had a triple-double with some of the passes he made early in the game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DETROIT (1-0): The Titans will be missing their top player, forward Paris Bass, who was suspended indefinitely prior to the opener. A couple of freshmen, guard Josh McFolley (17 points) and Gerald Blackshear (10 rebounds) had impressive college debuts against Central State. One bad sign considering Pitt’s pressure defense is that the Titans had 25 turnovers in their opener.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (1-0): Pitt’s trio of Young, guard James Robinson and forward Jamel Artis has started 36 consecutive games together. The Panthers added three transfer students to their roster, including two who started - center Alonzo Nelson-Ododa (Richmond) and guard Sterling Smith (Coppin State) - against St. Joseph‘s. The bench played well in the opener with both Sheldon Jeter and Cameron Johnson scoring 10 points

TIP-INS

1. Artis (13.6 points a game last season) and Young (13.4) are the highest-scoring returning tandem in the ACC.

2. Robinson has the best career assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3:1) in the ACC for a player with a minimum of two years experience and.300 assists.

3. Pittsburgh has an all-time 10-0 record against Horizon League teams.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 81, Detroit 64