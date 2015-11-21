FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pitt 95, Detroit 79
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Pitt 95, Detroit 79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pitt 95, Detroit 79

Junior forward Michael Young scored a team-high 21 points and collected eight rebounds as Pittsburgh ran past Detroit 95-79 on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Pitt (2-0), went on a 27-4 run in the second half to take a commanding 83-59 lead with just 6:19 to play. After knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half, Detroit (1-1), missed all eight of their second-half 3-point attempts.

The Panthers jumped out to a 25-12 first-half lead before the Titans went on an 18-6 run to trim the deficit to just one point. Detroit trailed by just 46-41 at the half as senior guard Anton Wilson scored all 20 of his points in the opening 20 minutes.

Young went seven-of-10 from the field and a made all seven of his free throws.

Panther junior forward Jamel Artis added 15 points in the win, while junior forward Sheldon Jeter sparked Pittsburgh by scoring 10 second-half points off the bench.

For the Titans, Wilson finished with 20 points and six rebounds while sophomore forward Jaleel Hogan scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in the losing effort.

Pitt will stay at the friendly confines of the Petersen Events Center and host Cornell on Wednesday. Detroit is scheduled to host Division-II Michigan-Dearborn on at 7 p.m. Monday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.