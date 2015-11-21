Pitt 95, Detroit 79

Junior forward Michael Young scored a team-high 21 points and collected eight rebounds as Pittsburgh ran past Detroit 95-79 on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Pitt (2-0), went on a 27-4 run in the second half to take a commanding 83-59 lead with just 6:19 to play. After knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half, Detroit (1-1), missed all eight of their second-half 3-point attempts.

The Panthers jumped out to a 25-12 first-half lead before the Titans went on an 18-6 run to trim the deficit to just one point. Detroit trailed by just 46-41 at the half as senior guard Anton Wilson scored all 20 of his points in the opening 20 minutes.

Young went seven-of-10 from the field and a made all seven of his free throws.

Panther junior forward Jamel Artis added 15 points in the win, while junior forward Sheldon Jeter sparked Pittsburgh by scoring 10 second-half points off the bench.

For the Titans, Wilson finished with 20 points and six rebounds while sophomore forward Jaleel Hogan scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in the losing effort.

Pitt will stay at the friendly confines of the Petersen Events Center and host Cornell on Wednesday. Detroit is scheduled to host Division-II Michigan-Dearborn on at 7 p.m. Monday.