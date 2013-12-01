FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit 65, South Florida 60
December 1, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Detroit 65, South Florida 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Detroit 65, South Florida 60: Juwan Howard Jr. and Jarod Williams scored 12 points apiece as the visiting Titans overcame a poor shooting effort in the first half to take down the Bulls.

Evan Bruinsma totaled 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Detroit (4-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Patrick Onwenu added nine points and six rebounds off the bench for the Titans, who made up for a 32.8-percent shooting performance with a 25-of-28 effort at the free-throw line.

Martino Brock paced the offense with 16 points for South Florida (4-2), which has lost two straight after a 4-0 start. Victor Rudd contributed 11 points and a game-high nine boards for the Bulls, who were outrebounded 44-35.

South Florida took advantage of some poor first-half shooting by Detroit, building a 31-23 lead at halftime – led by eight points from Brock and seven from Javontae Hawkins off the bench. Bruinsma had six at the break for the Titans, who shot 9-of-32 in the opening 20 minutes.

Detroit roared back with a half-opening 17-5 run to take the lead, although the Bulls kept things close. Musa Abdul-Aleem sunk a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining to cut the Titans’ lead to 62-60 but Abdul-Aleem’s attempt to tie it with another 3-pointer fell short after Howard converted one of his two foul shots tries and Grant iced the game at the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Howard - Detroit’s leading scorer - followed up a career-high 25 points against Stony Brook with a 4-for-16 shooting performance against the Bulls. ... Neither team could find the touch from long range, combining to shoot 5-of-29 from beyond the arc. ... G Corey Allen Jr., who entered play averaging 14.6 points for South Florida, totaled six on 1-of-5 shooting before fouling out in the final minute.

