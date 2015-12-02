Preview: Detroit at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hosts Detroit on Wednesday after reaching the championship game of last week’s Maui Invitational, and coach Kevin Stallings was impressed with his team’s play on the court – and in the way the 13th-ranked Commodores reacted to falling to No. 6 Kansas in the title game. “I was particularly happy when I got in the locker room and saw how disappointed they were, because this was a game that we thought we could and would win,” Stallings told reporters after a 70-63 defeat to the Jayhawks.

Now the Commodores open a December slate featuring only two road games in six contests, including a trip Sunday to No. 23 Baylor. Stallings has plenty to be happy about in seeing the Commodores win five of their first six games; the trio of Wade Baldwin IV, Damian Jones and Luke Kornet drive an offense averaging 83 points per game and committing just 9.2 turnovers per contest (fifth in the nation), while the Commodores rank 22nd nationally in scoring defense (60.7). The Titans have allowed 97.5 points per contest in losses to Pittsburgh and Oral Roberts and are without sophomore forward Paris Bass, who was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules before the season started.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT DETROIT (2-2): Bass averaged 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in winning Horizon League freshman of the year honors in 2014-15, but his absence has not hindered the Titans’ offense to this point. Detroit ranks second in the nation in scoring at 96 points per game and has six players averaging in double figures, led by Anton Wilson’s 15 points per contest. Carlton Brundidge averages 14.8 points while recording 20 assists against just two turnovers.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-1): Jones and Kornet have been solid on the interior so far, combining for 23.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. Jones scored 17 points with 10 rebounds in each of his past two games, while Baldwin is shooting 50.9 percent from the field in averaging 13.5 points per game. Vanderbilt has been excellent on defense, limiting opponents to 36 percent shooting from the field and 24.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores recorded 35 assists against only 19 turnovers in victories over St. John’s and Wake Forest in Maui.

2. Four of Vanderbilt’s top five scorers are shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

3. Vanderbilt G Riley LaChance – who led all SEC freshmen in scoring a season ago – averages 9.3 points and a team-best 3.8 assists.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 87, Detroit 76