No. 16 Vanderbilt 102, Detroit 52

When No. 16 Vanderbilt puts it all together against an overmatched opponent, this is how it looks.

The Commodores clicked on offense and defense, seizing control early and cruising to a 102-52 win over Detroit on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Seven Commodores, led by point guard Wade Baldwin IV (20 points), tallied double figures, but Vanderbilt perhaps was even more impressive on defense.

The Titans, averaging 96 points a game coming in, struggled against Vandy’s huge front line, hitting just five of 43 of their 2-point field-goal attempts.

Vanderbilt (6-1) wasn’t sharp in the game’s early minutes, falling behind 5-0 before going on a 19-2 run. The surge was highlighted by Baldwin’s drive and dunk in transition with 11 minutes to play off a steal by guard Matthew Fisher-Davis.

The Commodores extended the lead to 47-20 at the half. The Titans (2-3) had a stretch of three consecutive field goals late in that cut the margin to 18, but they hit just six of 31 from the field in the first half.

Vanderbilt, led by 12 from Baldwin, hit 55.2 percent of its first-half shots, including seven 3-pointers. A 25-6 run that starting with a pair of Baldwin free throws with 15:15 left in the game put things out of reach for good.

Detroit managed four double-figure scorers, led by guard Anton Wilson, who had 14.