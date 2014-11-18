Preview: Drake at DePaul

DePaul’s inability to maintain a sizeable lead in its season-opening win did nothing to dispel the notion that 2014-15 won’t be just another in a series of long years for the Blue Demons. Fresh off its one-point victory over the weekend, DePaul hopes to put together a more complete game on Tuesday when it hosts Drake. The Blue Demons, who have finished last in the Big East in each of the last six years, led UIC by as many as 21 points in the first half Friday before crumbling thereafter.

The Blue Demons pulled out a 72-71 victory when Billy Garrett Jr. drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds remaining, escaping a team that managed six wins and a last-place finish in the Horizon League a season ago. Drake, which only had nine players available – four of which were freshmen – took its first lumps of the new campaign in Saturday’s 77-58 home loss to Bowling Green. One of the bright spots of the setback was the performance of Drake’s newcomers as they combined for half the team’s points, 18 of its 33 rebounds and all 10 assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT DRAKE (0-1): Bulldogs coach Ray Giacoletti was happy with the play of his freshmen overall, especially Reed Timmer, who tallied 16 points and six rebounds. “Reed is somebody that we’re going to build around. He’s got a great feel and the neat thing about him is a lot of times with point guards, they’re not very good shooters and he can shoot the basketball as well,” Giacoletti told reporters after the game. The Bulldogs were shorthanded for the opener due to the three-game suspensions of Gary Ricks Jr. and Karl Madison after an internal review revealed the senior guards received unsolicited extra benefits two seasons ago.

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-0): Sophomore center Tommy Hamilton IV contributed to the Blue Demons’ 12-for-24 effort from the foul line Friday by making only three of his 10 attempts, but was otherwise solid as he delivered 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his first action since dropping over 30 pounds in the offseason. DePaul was outrebounded 46-34 and has seen a negative margin in that area in three of its last five games, dating back to last season. The Blue Demons went 6-of-28 beyond the arc in the opener, extending their streak of hitting at least one 3-pointer to 645 games.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul and Drake will square off for the first time since 1991.

2. The Bulldogs won the battle of the boards in their opener (33-31). Last season, Drake outrebounded its opponent in all 15 of its wins, but was outrebounded in 15 of its 16 losses.

3. The Blue Demons are 21-4 when scoring 80 or more points under fifth-year coach Oliver Purnell.

PREDICTION: DePaul 75, Drake 68