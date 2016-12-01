DePaul downs Drake 77-75

On a night when DePaul trailed for more than 19 minutes in the second half, Eli Cain bailed the Blue Demons out.

Cain converted a critical three-point play to complete a big DePaul comeback for a 77-75 win over Drake on Wednesday night in Chicago.

After Cain's free throw put DePaul (4-1) ahead 76-75 with just under 40 seconds left, Drake's Graham Woodward missed a jump shot. DePaul's Brandon Cyrus was fouled and converted a free throw.

Drake's Reed Timmer missed a 3-point attempt as time expired. Timmer led the Bulldogs (1-6) with 18 points.

Cain, a sophomore averaging 20 points per game, led the Blue Demons with 19.

DePaul outscored Drake 20-6 after the Bulldogs forged their biggest lead at 64-49 nine minutes into the second half.

Cyrus had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds for DePaul. Four Blue Demons scored in double figures.

The bench accounted for Drake's last 30 points in the first half, including a late 16-0 run that gave the Bulldogs an 11-point lead. Sophomore Billy Wampler made three 3-pointers and scored all of his 17 points in the first half.

DePaul was just 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

Drake led 38-29 at halftime.

The game was played at the on-campus McGrath-Phillips Arena, where the Blue Demons are 12-2 all time. DePaul plays most of its home games at Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont.

Next up for DePaul is a short trek to Evanston, Ill., for a Saturday matchup with Northwestern.

Drake, which lost three straight last week in the Great Alaska Shootout, returns home to host Fresno State on Saturday. The Bulldogs' only win thus far came against Division III Simpson College (Ind.).