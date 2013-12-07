Preview: Iowa vs. Drake

Drake and No. 24 Iowa will match up at the second annual Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines on Saturday. Having lost just one game apiece this season, neither team will be likely to give in to the other. Iowa leads the series 56-10 and has come out on top in 30 of the last 33 matchups with Drake.

Iowa held off Notre Dame last Tuesday to collect its first win since suffering an overtime loss to Villanova on Nov. 30. Drake, meanwhile, is riding a four-game win streak and is coming off a victory in the final round of the Fresno State Classic. Saturday will mark the first meeting between the two schools at a neutral site, having last faced off at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the 2011-12 season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network 2

ABOUT DRAKE (6-1): Richard Carter hasn’t failed to disappoint this season, having scored in double figures every game thus far. After opening the season with a massive 38-point performance against Illinois-Chicago, Carter continues to make an impact on both ends of the court. After finishing 15-17 a year ago, the Bulldogs are clicking under first-year head coach Ray Giacoletti.

ABOUT IOWA (8-1): Despite his game-high 24 points against Villanova, Roy Devyn Marble and the Hawkeyes came out on the losing end in overtime. Marble had another strong showing against Notre Dame with 17 points, but Aaron White stole the show with a game-high 20 points. White went 7-for-9 shooting while collecting seven rebounds and seven assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings against the Bulldogs.

2. Drake is 2-0 on neutral courts this season.

3. Iowa has scored more than 82 points in a game eight times this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 88, Drake 77