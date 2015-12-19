Preview: Drake vs. Iowa

Iowa looks to rebound from a crushing 83-82 loss against rival Iowa State when it meets Drake on Saturday in the Big Four Classic - a tournament involving the four Division I basketball schools in the state that is played in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes blew a 20-point, second-half lead against the No. 2 Cyclones in their last outing.

Jarrod Uthoff, who has led Iowa in scoring five of the last seven outings, notched a career-best 32 points against Iowa State. Uthoff had 30 at the half, but Iowa’s defense failed them after the break. “We couldn’t get stops,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They did a really good job capitalizing on our mistakes.” Drake enters the contest on a three-game losing streak and has dropped 31 of the last 34 meetings against Iowa.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DRAKE (4-6): The Bulldogs are coming off a 79-71 loss at Nevada where they got 17 points from Reed Timmer and 16 from Kale Abrahamson. Timmer leads the squad at 19 points per game and Abrahamson (16.1) scored 41 in an overtime victory against Western Kentucky earlier in the season. Jacob Enevold Jensen (4.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) recorded 13 and 11 against Nevada for Drake, which is shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range 15th-best in the country prior to Friday’s games.

ABOUT IOWA (7-3): Uthoff (19.6 points per game), who has scored in double figures in every contest this season and ranked ninth in the nation in 3-point shooting (51 percent), said his team will bounce back from its heart-breaking loss against Iowa State. “It’s a tough loss for us,” Uthoff said. “How we respond to that is going to be crucial to the rest of the season but I think we’ll respond well.” Peter Jok is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points for the Hawkeyes, who are 2-3 away from home and are averaging 85.8 points in their last five outings.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State faces Northern Iowa in the second half of the doubleheader.

2. The Hawkeyes are 58-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 61 points over the last six years.

3. Drake lost to UMKC 79-73 while Iowa beat the Kangaroos 95-75 in Iowa City.

PREDICTION: Iowa 85, Drake 68