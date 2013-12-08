FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa 83, Drake 66
December 8, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Iowa 83, Drake 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Iowa’s run to 13-6 in Para 5)

No. 24 Iowa 83, Drake 66: Melsahn Basabe led the Hawkeyes with a season-high 15 points over the Bulldogs at the second annual Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines.

Roy Devyn Marble and Peter Jok scored 14 points apiece for Iowa (9-1), which has now won the last four meetings with Drake. Jarrod Uthoff added 13 points and nine boards off the bench.

Chris Caird had career marks in points (21) and 3-pointers (five) for Drake (6-2), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Richard Carter finished with 18 points and four assists and Gary Ricks Jr. added nine points for the Bulldogs, who made a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Iowa and Drake exchanged the lead seven times in the first half, but the Hawkeyes outscored the Bulldogs 10-0 in the last three minutes of the half to grab a 49-40 lead before the break. Caird scored 14 points in the first half, including four of Drake’s eight 3-pointers.

The Hawkeyes laid it on thick in the second half, opening up the half with a 13-6 run for a 16-point lead with 14 minutes left. Iowa’s lead grew to 20 after Aaron White’s dunk with 7:32 left and Drake failed to cut the lead to single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The start for Drake vs. Iowa was delayed close to 30 minutes following an overtime finish between No. 18 Iowa State and Northern Iowa in the same arena. … The Bulldogs made a season-high eight 3-pointers in the first half. … Iowa outrebounded Drake 47-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
