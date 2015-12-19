Iowa 70, Drake 64

Guard Mike Gesell scored 17 points to lead Iowa to a 70-64 victory over Drake on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Gesell, a senior, made 7 of 8 shots from the field, contributed a team-high four assists and scored Iowa’s final points on a dunk with 30 seconds remaining.

Iowa finished with a school-record 14 blocked shots, led by six from freshman forward Nicholas Baer, in its 32nd win over its in-state rival in the past 35 meetings. Baer also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff and senior guard Anthony Clemmons each scored 10 points and sophomore forward Dom Uhl had eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-3).

Guard Reed Timmer led Drake (4-7) with a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds. Forward Kale Abrahamson also reached double figures with 14 points and had seven rebounds.

The score was tied 30-30 at halftime and again at 45-45 with 13:06 left in the game before Iowa went ahead to stay at 48-45 on a 3-pointer by Baer.

The Hawkeyes built the lead to 11 before the Bulldogs rallied in the final minutes and closed to 66-64 on a 3-pointer by guard Ore Arogundade with 1:38 left. Uthoff and Gesell scored in the final 1:07 to clinch the win.