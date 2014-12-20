Preview: Drake vs. Iowa State

At 8-1 and ranked 13th nationally, Iowa State is in strong shape as it enters its final three non-conference tune-ups. Still, the Cyclones are getting an early Christmas gift Saturday when highly touted junior college transfer (by way of Marquette) Jameel McKay becomes eligible and is expected to play against Drake. The game is part of the annual Hy-Vee Big Four Classic and will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

McKay is a 6-9 center with a 7-4 wingspan who averaged 16.2points and 8.9 rebounds in two seasons at Indian Hills Community College inMarshalltown, Iowa, while garnering back-to-back first-team All-NJCAAAll-America honors. He originally transferred to play for hometown Marquette in2013 but soon decided it wasn’t the best of fits and decided to join former IndianHills teammate Dustin Hogue at Iowa State. “I think we need to be a littlepatient with (McKay) because he’s been out for a year and a half,” Iowa Statecoach Fred Hoiberg told the Associated Press. “But he’s one of those kids whowill impact the game with his energy.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT DRAKE (2-8): The Missouri Valley ConferenceBulldogs snapped a five-game losing skid and won for the first time since Nov.25 in beating Jackson State 76-66 on Monday. Freshman guard Reed Timmer (11 points per game) had ateam-high 19 points in the win and joins senior backcourt mate Gary Ricks Jr.(11.7 points) in averaging double digits, while 7-footer Jacob Envold Jensen isaveraging 7.3 and a team-high six rebounds. Drake’s shooting percentages – 47.3from the field, 40.5 from 3-point range and 76.3 from the free-throw stripe –are deceptively strong for a 2-8 team, but the Bulldogs have a minus-3.3rebounding margin and are averaging 15.7 turnovers per outing.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (8-1): Since falling to Marylandon Nov. 25, the Cyclones have reeled off five straight wins – all by doubledigits – and are shooting 53.4 percent from the field during that run. IowaState is leading the Big 12 in scoring at 84.8 points per game, and has two ofthe conference’s top-three point-producers in Georges Niang (No. 1 with 17.8points per game) and UNLV graduate transfer Bryce Dejean-Jones (third with 17.3). Naz Long(12.8 points), Hogue (11.6) and Monte Morris (11.2) are also scoring in doublefigures, while Dejean-Jones is pacing the team with 6.8 rebounds per game andMorris is averaging a Big 12-best 5.8 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State owns a 107-65 series lead againstDrake and last season marked the first since 1937-38 that they didn’t play.

2. The Cyclones have won four in a row againstin-state foes and are 2-0 in the Big Four Classic.

3. Iowa State ranks third nationally infree-throw accuracy at 77.5 percent through Wednesday’s games while Drake’s 76.3 success rate ranks 13th.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 78, Drake 58