No. 13 Iowa State 83, Drake 54: Naz Long scored13 points to lead a balanced and relentless attack as the Cyclones blew out theBulldogs in the opening game of the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines.

Monte Morris added 12 points and four assists while Dustin Hogue and reserve Matt Thomas had 10 points apiece for Iowa State (9-1),which posted its sixth straight win – all by double digits. The Cyclones, who onlyreceived a combined 15 points from leading scorers Georges Niang and BryceDejean-Jones, shot 54.2 percent from the field, including 12-of-23 from 3-pointrange, and had 25 assists on 32 made baskets.

Jacob Enevold Jensen had 10 points and eightrebounds while Trevor Berkeley scored a season-high 10 points off the bench forDrake (2-9), which has dropped six of its last seven. The Bulldogs shot 38.8 percent from the field, including 0-of-8 beyond the arc, and had 18 turnovers.

The game was tied once early at 2, but Iowa Statescored the next seven points and never lost the lead from there. Drake waswithin 14-12 nine minutes into the game before the Cyclones reeled off an 11-2run over the next three minutes to take a 25-14 lead en route to a 36-20halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs only got as close as 13 points – at 41-28– in the second half before Iowa State took complete command. A Daniel Edozielayup gave the Cyclones their biggest lead at 73-38 with 6:45 remaining, and therest of the Iowa State reserves closed it out from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State improved to 3-0 in theBig Four Classic and has now won five straight against in-state opponents. … TransferJameel McKay, a 6-9 center, had eight points and five rebounds off the bench inhis debut with the Cyclones. … Long has hit a 3-pointer in 18 straight games,tying him for the sixth-longest streak in Iowa State history.