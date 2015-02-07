Preview: Drake at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa has made a lot of believers with its hard-nosed defense, and perhaps no Missouri Valley Conference foe knows how stingy it can be more than Drake. The 15th-ranked Panthers look to extend their winning streak in MVC play to a school-record tying 11 games Saturday when they host the Bulldogs. Northern Iowa, which leads its league in scoring and 3-point defense, routed Drake 64-40 on Jan. 10, holding the Bulldogs to three field goals and 11 points in the second half.

The 24-point triumph, which is the Panthers’ largest margin of victory this season, halted a two-game road skid and they have not lost away from home since, collecting their fifth straight road victory with a 61-51 victory over Indiana State on Tuesday. Northern Iowa also has won 15 in a row at home and six of seven overall fagainst Drake, which notched its season-high third straight victory with Wednesday’s 63-61 win versus Southern Illinois. Chris Caird hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to propel the Bulldogs to their longest conference winning streak under second-year coach Ray Giacoletti.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DRAKE (7-16, 4-7 MVC): Freshman Reed Timmer (10.7 points) has been at the forefront of the Bulldogs’ recent inspired play, averaging 17.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field after scoring 9.7 points per game on 39 percent from the field over the team’s first 20 contests. Drake ranks third in the league in 3-point accuracy (38.9 percent) and converted on 56.5 percent of its triples Wednesday, setting season highs in makes (13) and attempts (23) against Southern Illinois. Leading scorer Gary Ricks Jr. (11.2 points) has scored in double figures in six of seven games since getting shut out against Northern Iowa.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (21-2, 10-1): Eight players average at least five points for the Panthers, although few players in the MVC do as much as Seth Tuttle, who leads his team in scoring (15.7 points), rebounding (6.8) and assists (3.1) while shooting an league-high 60.4 percent from the field. Northern Iowa held the Bulldogs to 3-of-17 beyond the arc and allowed only 16 rebounds in the first meeting, easily Drake’s lowest rebounding total since at least 2000. The Panthers, who have yet to allow a MVC foe to score more than 60 points, are holding opponents to a Division I-low 50.6 points in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. With a win on Saturday, Northern Iowa will complete its third sweep of a MVC opponent this season and its 28th since the start of the 2006-07 campaign.

2. Drake is shooting 50 percent beyond the arc during its winning streak.

3. The Panthers’ 10-game winning streak is their longest since a 15-game run during their 30-win Sweet 16 season in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 63, Drake 47