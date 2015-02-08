Northern Iowa defeats Drake for 11th straight conference win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- There wasn’t much visiting Drake could offer that No. 14 Northern Iowa didn’t have an answer for on Saturday night.

The Panthers (22-2,11-1) maintained a share of the Missouri Valley lead with a 69-53 victory over Drake and matched a school record with their 11th consecutive conference win.

No. 16 and Valley co-leader Wichita State kept pace with a 78-35 victory over Missouri State.

“That’s a really good basketball team, extremely efficient offensively and boy, defensively, they’re really focused with five people working as one,” said Drake coach Ray Giacoletti. “We had to try a lot of different things to get a look every set (and) they had all those things sniffed out.”

Forward Seth Tuttle scored 16 points and guard Matt Bohannon added 14. Guard Paul Jesperson added 12 points, including four of Northern Iowa’s 11 3-pointers.

Bohannon also had four 3-pointers, boosting his team-leading season total to 35.

“Their guards definitely collapsed when Wes (Panthers guard Wes Washpun) and Deon (guard Deon Mitchell) got in there so we were open on the perimeter,” said Jesperson. “That was something coach talked about in practice when Wes and Deon penetrated like that to look out on the perimeter.”

Freshman guard Reed Timmer scored 10 points as Drake (7-17, 4-8) fell to 1-8 in road games and saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Northern Iowa trailed only briefly, led 36-20 at halftime and saw its lead slip into single digits only once in the second half when Drake guard C.J. Rivers’ driving layup cut the deficit to 51-42 with 9:25 to play.

“We fought our way back to single digits in the second half but they’ve got so darn many offensive weapons, it’s just tough to continue to get (stops),” Giacoletti said.

Jesperson restored a double-digit advantage with a 3-pointer, forward Nate Buss hit another with 7:55 remaining and Jesperson struck again with 7:07 to play as Northern Iowa’s run reached nine for a 60-42 lead.

“They hit some big ones,” Panthers coach Ben Jacobson said. “Drake comes in winning three in a row and playing their best basketball and building a very solid foundation. To know you have guys sitting on the bench those were important points.”

Drake got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Northern Iowa was 25 of 39 from the field (.641 percent), its second-best performance of the season.

The Panthers’ win completed a regular-season sweep. Northern Iowa beat Drake 64-40 on Jan. 10 in Des Moines.

Three Northern Iowa players hit 3-pointers in a span of 2:03 to open an early 11-2 lead.

By the 6:53 mark of the first half, the Panthers were 7 of 10 from beyond the arc after Bohannon’s third 3-pointer opened a 25-13 advantage.

“In a lot of ways that (fast start) was the key the way with the way that they’ve been playing,” said Jacobson. “To get out and see if we could get out on top of them and get the lead, I thought that was really important.”

Northern Iowa led 36-20 at the break and was 8 of 13 on 3-pointers as Bohannon went 4 of 4 to score 12 points.

Timmer had seven points for Drake, which led only in the opening minute.

“In the end, they (the Panthers) executed pretty well and they knocked down their shots,” Timmer said.

NOTES: Northern Iowa’s 11th straight Missouri Valley win matched a school record set in 2008-09. ... The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Panthers F Seth Tuttle as player of the week after he scored a career-high 29 points in last Saturday’s 70-54 win over No. 12 Wichita State. He was also named CBSSports.com player of the week. ... Northern Iowa’s 21 wins entering Saturday were second only to Kentucky and Gonzaga (22) nationally. ... Drake freshman G and scoring leader Reed Timmer averaged 17.3 points in three games entering Saturday. The Bulldogs’ four freshmen have accounted for 33.1 percent of the team’s scoring and 35.8 of its minutes. ... Drake trails Northern Iowa 42-25 in the all-time series. ... Both teams continue Missouri Valley play on Wednesday. Northern Iowa hosts Illinois State and Drake is home against Bradley.