Preview: Drake at Wichita State

Wichita State is the last unbeaten team left and has no desire to surrender that title anytime soon. The third-ranked Shockers will look to keep their perfect season alive when they host Drake on Saturday. Wichita State easily dispatched Loyola (Ill.) on Wednesday while No. 1 Syracuse was losing to Boston College, leaving the Shockers all alone on the undefeated list in Division I.

The Bulldogs have won two straight to pull out of a four-game slide but are just 1-6 in their last seven road games and were crushed at home 78-61 by Wichita State on Jan. 25. The Shockers are running into little trouble in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play two of their final three at home as they aim for a perfect regular season. Cleanthony Early led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds in the first meeting with Drake and has scored in double figures in nine straight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KS 22 (Wichita), ESPN3

ABOUT DRAKE (14-13, 5-10 MVC): The Bulldogs are well off the NCAA Tournament bubble but could make their season by knocking off the Shockers. Drake is taking some momentum into the contest after holding off a late rally in a 70-67 triumph over Northern Iowa on Tuesday. Richard Carter, who was held to six points in the loss to Wichita State, scored 19 on Tuesday and is shooting 54.1 percent from the field while averaging 18.7 points in the last three games.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (28-0, 15-0): The Shockers get every team’s best effort but have so far been able to avoid any letdowns against lesser competition. Early only needed 21 minutes to score 18 points in Wednesday’s road triumph over the Ramblers while Fred VanVleet was 6-of-6 from the field and 10-of-10 from the line for a team-high 22 points as Wichita State steadily pulled away. The Shockers’ last four wins have come by an average of 12.5 points and they can clinch the MVC regular-season crown with a victory.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has taken three straight and six of the last seven in the series.

2. Bulldogs freshman F Trevor Berkeley knocked down 3-of-3 from beyond the arc en route to a season-high 15 points Tuesday.

3. Shockers G Tekele Cotton was held to eight points Wednesday, snapping a string of five straight games in double figures.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 75, Drake 64