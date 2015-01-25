Preview: Drake at Wichita State

Wichita State has won 25 straight games against Missouri Valley Conference foes, and it’s unlikely the streak will end Sunday against visiting Drake. The 13th-ranked Shockers are the top team in the league standings and defeated Drake 66-58 on New Year’s Eve, although they only led that contest by four with about two minutes left. The Bulldogs are 331st in the nation in scoring and 349th out of 351 Division I teams in rebounding.

Wichita State is coming off a 76-53 triumph at Missouri State in a performance that left a lasting impression on Bears coach Paul Lusk. “They’re really good,” Lusk told reporters. “They have the ability to make a deep, deep run. When you have three guards in college basketball that are so versatile ... you’re going to have a chance in every game.” Lusk was referring to Tekele Cotton, Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, all of whom scored 15 points against his team while shooting a combined 8-of-12 from 3-point range as the Shockers pushed their winning streak to seven.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DRAKE (4-15, 1-6 MVC): The Bulldogs are a strange team in that they struggle mightily to score (59 points per game) but have terrific long-range shooters in Gary Ricks Jr., who shoots 41.7 percent from 3-point range, and Chris Caird, who has made 43.1 percent. They are also a good free-throw shooting team, ranking in the top 25 nationally at 74.5 percent, while they shoot a respectable 44.2 percent from the field. Drake’s biggest issues are rebounding (26.7 per game) and turnovers (14 per game).

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (17-2, 7-0): Baker (16.2 points), VanVleet (10.7) and Cotton (10.1) are among four double-digit scorers, joining forward Darius Carter (12.9 points, team-high 6.2 rebounds). Each averages no more than 1.5 turnovers per game as Wichita State only commits 10 miscues on average. Wichita State has 11 players who have knocked down multiple 3-pointers this season, led by Baker, who has made 47, including 8-of-13 over the last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. In his last five games, VanVleet has 33 assists against five turnovers.

2. Carter has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in six straight games.

3. Drake 7-footer Jacob Enevold Jensen has 20 of his team’s 36 blocks.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 81, Drake 49