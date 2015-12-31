Wichita State 67, Drake 47

Wichita State started defense of its back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference titles with a 67-47 win over Drake on Thursday at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Shockers won their 38th straight home game, tying Tulsa for the fourth-longest streak in conference history. Wichita State (7-5, 1-0 MVC) defeated Drake (5-8, 0-1) for the eighth straight time.

Wichita State senior guard Ron Baker made 5 of 7 shots from the field and scored 14 points. Senior guard Fred VanVleet added 13 points.

Drake sophomore guard Graham Woodward and junior forward Kale Abrahamson both scored 12 points. The Shockers held Bulldogs sophomore guard Reed Timmer to seven points, 11 below his team-leading average.

Wichita State forced 18 turnovers and held Drake to 37.2 percent shooting from the field (16 of 43).

Wichita State opened the second half with a 13-2 run to go up 46-27. The Shockers started the game with an 8-1 run and closed the first half with a 7-0 run.

In between, Wichita State missed shots in the lane, watched 3-pointers spin out and went 4 of 7 from the line, missing the front end of two 1-and-1s.

The Shockers made three of their first five shots and finished the first half 12 of 33 from the floor.

Wichita State built an 11-4 lead with suffocating defense, forcing the Bulldogs into guarded shots and turnovers. The defense slipped when the second unit entered and Drake rallied to tie at 25.

Wichita State sophomore forward Zach Brown’s three-point play made it 28-25 and started the 7-0 run. Baker’s steal and 3-pointer made it 31-25. VanVleet turned a steal into a basket for a 33-25 lead.