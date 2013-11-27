Preview: Drexel vs. Arizona

Arizona has had plenty of success at Madison Square Garden, but coach Sean Miller knows his No. 3 Wildcats can’t look ahead to the NIT Season Tip-Off championship yet. The Wildcats, who have won the tournament three times, will face an experienced Drexel team in the first of Wednesday’s semifinal matchups. “(Drexel has) a toughness about them that I wish and I hope we could get, but we don’t have the toughness that they have right now because they’re much more experienced than we are,” Miller told the media Friday. “If we go to Madison Square Garden with anything else on our mind, we’re going to be in the consolation game Friday.”

The Dragons, who have two juniors, two seniors and a graduate student in their starting lineup, have won three straight since dropping their opener to UCLA. Drexel is making its second appearance in the Tip-Off semifinals, losing to Duke and UCLA in 2005. Arizona is 20-2 at the tournament, including a 7-1 mark at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DREXEL (3-1): Chris Fouch was granted a sixth year of eligibility after breaking his ankle early last year and leads the Dragons with 17.3 points. Four-year starter Frantz Massenat is fourth all-time in career assists (428) at Drexel and is averaging 12.3 points on the season. Damion Lee, who was the third leading scorer in Colonial Athletic Association last year, adds 14.8 points for Drexel, which doesn’t play at home until Dec. 4.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-0): The Wildcats, who will likely start two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman, have five players averaging in double figures and shooting collectively 58 percent from the floor. Nick Johnson leads the way with 16.8 points, while Aaron Gordon adds 13 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Ashley chips in 12 points on 69.7 percent shooting. T.J. McConnell has 34 assists, 10 turnovers and seven steals.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face either No. 5 Duke or Alabama in Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game.

2. The Wildcats have dominated teams in the paint, averaging 22 more points in the paint, outrebounding opponents by 15.4 and blocking 6.8 shots.

3. Fouch has 212 3-pointers and needs six more to pass Dominic Mejia for fifth place on Drexel’s career list.

PREDICTION: Arizona 79, Drexel 67