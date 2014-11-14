Preview: Drexel at Colorado

The signs posted all over Colorado’s basketball facilities simply state ”Pittsburgh 77, Colorado 48,‘’ but there is nothing subtle about the message coach Tad Boyle is trying to get across. “We’re not just a happy-to-be-there program anymore,” Boyle told USA Today about the first-round loss in the 2014 NCAA Tournament as the Buffaloes prepare to open their season by hosting Drexel on Friday. Colorado returns its entire team except for Spencer Dinwiddie, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in January and was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in June after leaving school following his junior season.

The Buffaloes, who last month were voted to finish third behind Arizona and UCLA in the Pac-12 preseason poll, split their final 18 games without Dinwiddie, but the absence of their best player allowed others to gain experience that Boyle hopes will take the team to a new level. ”Bottom line is that we were .500 without Spencer and a middle-of-the-pack team in the Pac-12,‘’ Boyle said. “Now we have to prove we’re better.” The Dragons, who reached the NIT quarterfinals in 2012 and have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 1996, were voted to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DREXEL (2013-14: 16-14): The Dragons welcome the return of 6-7 redshirt junior swingman Damion Lee, an All-CAA first-team selection who missed most of last season with a torn ACL. Lee, who averaged 17.1 points as a sophomore and 13 in five games last year, did not play during Drexel’s exhibition trip to China in August, but coach Bruiser Flint told reporters: ”The doctor said there was no need to chance it. He practiced a lot, though.” Junior guard Tavon Allen (11.7 ppg) returns, but the Dragons must replace their top two scorers in guards Chris Fouch (18.3) and Frantz Massenat (17.5).

ABOUT COLORADO (2013-14: 23-12): The Buffaloes have an abundance of talent from the perimeter to the post with 6-10 junior forward Josh Scott (14.1 points, team-best 8.4 rebounds last season) and senior guard Askia Booker (13.7 points) expected to lead the way. Boyle will continue to employ an up-tempo offense and has athletes such as junior swingman Xavier Johnson (12 points, 5.9 rebounds) and sophomore forward Wesley Gordon (5.9, 6.0) to make it work. Junior point guard Xavier Talton completes the starting lineup, with sophomores Jaron Hopkins, Dustin Thomas and Tre‘Shaun Fletcher coming off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson was part of a 13-player contingent from the Pac-12 that participated in an exhibition trip to China in August and averaged seven points and four rebounds.

2. Scott recorded 13 double-doubles last season, the most among returning players in the Pac-12.

3. Colorado made its school-record third straight NCAA Tournament appearance last season under Boyle, who is 92-50 in four years with the Buffaloes - 60-9 at home - and has directed four of the eight 20-win seasons in school history.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Drexel 64