Colorado 65, Drexel 48: Josh Scott recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as the host Buffaloes defeated the Dragons in the season opener for both teams.

Scott was 8-of-11 from the field while his teammates were 14-of-41 as the Buffaloes pulled away to win their 19th straight non-conference home game. Wesley Gordon added nine points and four rebounds while Askia Booker was 2-of-14 from the field and contributed seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Tavon Allen scored 16 points and was 5-of-17 from the field for Drexel, which was voted to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll and was opening on the road for the sixth straight season. The Dragons shot 29.1 percent from the field, including 7-of-29 from 3-point range.

Colorado led by as many as nine before Drexel trimmed the deficit to 33-29 at the half. The Buffaloes opened the second half with a 11-4 run - capped by Tre‘Shaun Fletcher’s bucket with 15:19 remaining, but the Dragons immediately trimmed the deficit back to seven.

That is the closest they would get as Colorado uncorked another 11-4 run - ignited by Booker’s three-point play - as Drexel made one field goal during an 11:37 stretch of the second half. Scott sent the Coors Event Center crowd into a frenzy with a 3-pointer with 6:17 left to make it 62-44.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado is 61-9 at home - including 31-1 in non-conference games - under coach Tad Boyle, who began his fifth season with the Buffaloes. ... Drexel went 0-2 against the Pac-12 last season - a 72-67 loss at UCLA and a 66-62 setback to Arizona in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York - and is 0-6 all-time against the conference. ... Colorado was voted to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason poll behind Arizona and UCLA.