Preview: Drexel vs. Penn State

Penn State looks to continue its best start in nearly 20 years when it hosts Drexel on Saturday in the newly-opened PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions are 10-1, their best start since the 1995-96 squad started 13-0, and have won eight straight, their longest also since ‘95-96. Penn State has been off for exams since last Sunday’s 64-51 win over George Washington, while Drexel enters after an 80-70 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.Despite the stellar play of senior D.J. Newbill, one of the most underrated players in the country, the Nittany Lions make their living on defense. They were first in Big Ten Conference games last season in field goal percentage (.413) and are holding opponents to 37.8 percent shooting this season, including 29.2 percent in the second half against the Colonials. “We feed off our defense,” Newbill told reporters. “We feed off getting stops. A lot of teams, they feed off making 3s or their offense, but us, we feed off getting stops and that’s what we work on a lot.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DREXEL (2-7): Bruiser Flint’s crew is off to a 2-7 start for the second time in three years and has dropped three straight, including a 54-52 decision to Division II member University of the Sciences (Pa). Damion Lee, who scored 24 points against Buffalo, has been a one-man show for the Dragons. The 6-7 redshirt junior who missed most of last season after suffering a torn MCL in a near-upset of Arizona, is averaging 20.7 points with 26 3-pointers for a squad that averages 56.7 points on 38.4 percent shooting.

ABOUT PENN STATE (10-1): The 6-4 Newbill, who scored 20 points against George Washington to move into 12th place in program history with 1,349 points, averages a Big Ten-best 21.9 points. The only other double-figure scorers are freshman Shep Garner (10.5) and Brandon Taylor (10.4). The Nittany Lions play Dartmouth on Monday before starting preparations for their Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on New Year’s Eve.

EXTRA POINTS:

1. Newbill is the only player from a major conference averaging 20 points, five rebounds (5.3) and three assists (3.0) per game.

2. Despite the impressive record, Penn State has posted just three double-figure wins and is outscoring its opponents by 5.7 points per game.

3. The Nittany Lions have actually committed more turnovers (149) than they’ve forced (137).

PREDICTION: Penn State 61, Drexel 55