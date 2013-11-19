Preview: Drexel at Rutgers

One night after winning their respective openers in the NIT Season Tip-Off, Rutgers and Drexel meet Tuesday in the tournament quarterfinals on the Scarlet Knights’ home court. Rutgers notched a 66-51 victory over Canisius on Monday, while Drexel slipped past Elon 71-64. The winner of Tuesday’s clash will head to Madison Square Garden for the semifinals Nov. 27.

Jerome Seagears had 15 points and nine assists while Kadeem Jack and Wally Judge each recorded a double-double in Rutgers’ win over Canisius. Chris Fouch poured in 22 points in Drexel’s victory Monday, while Damion Lee had 16 points. Rebounding was a big key for both teams as Rutgers pulled down 50 boards to Elon’s 37 and the Dragons held a 39-24 advantage on the glass.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT DREXEL (2-1): The Dragons allowed only one offensive rebound on 27 missed shots by the Phoenix. Kazembe Abif led Drexel with nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Fouch has played 100 minutes this season and has attempted 44 shots with only three total assists.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-1): Judge had 11 points and 12 rebounds against the Golden Griffins, while Jack chipped in 13 points and 11 boards. The Scarlet Knights’ shooting left plenty to be desired as they made 36.5 percent of their shots from the field, 6-of-26 attempts from 3-point range and 14-of-22 foul shots. Myles Mack was a big culprit, going 2-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-8 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Dragons’ starting lineup features all upperclassmen - three seniors and a pair of juniors. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, start two seniors and three juniors.

2. Sophomore G Tavon Allen gave Drexel a lift off the bench Monday with 15 points - one off his career high.

3. Judge was 1-of-6 from the foul line Monday, dropping him to 9-of-20 on the season.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 64, Drexel 61