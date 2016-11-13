Preview: Drexel at Rutgers

Steve Pikiell's debut as Rutgers coach wasn't without its nervous moments, but the end result satisfied both Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights. They'll try to build off the momentum of their season-opening victory Sunday afternoon against visiting Drexel, which came out flat in its first game of the new campaign.

Pikiell, who came to Rutgers in the offseason following an 11-year stint at Stony Brook, watched Division II foe Molloy whittle a large Scarlet Knights lead to five in the second half before the home side rattled off 18 straight points en route to its biggest season-opening victory since 1975. "These guys have worked hard," Pikiell told reporters following the 86-57 triumph. "They played defense and it was a total team (effort). Everyone who came in the game helped us." Mike Williams led the way with 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench, one of four Scarlet Knights to score in double figures. Sunday's tilt could be equally one-sided, with the Dragons coming off an abysmal six-win season and getting 2016-17 off to a rough start with a 78-65 loss to Monmouth.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT DREXEL (0-1): It was a dismal debut showing for the starting trio of Rodney Williams, Austin Williams and Miles Overton, who combined to shoot 4-of-23 for a Dragons team that finished at 31.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range in their fifth consecutive season-opening defeat. Kurk Lee was the leading scorer with 17 points for Drexel, which returns just one player who averaged better than 10 points per game last season. The league coaches have projected the Dragons to finish ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association under new coach Zach Spiker, who spent the previous seven seasons at Army.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-0): A year after his team placed 278th in the nation in field goal percentage (41.8 percent), Pikiell made better shot selection a priority in the preseason. The message apparently came through loud and clear, as the Scarlet Knights shot 48.3 percent from the field against Molloy - but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, as Rutgers struggled both from beyond the arc (31.8 percent) and from the free-throw line (58.3 percent). Junior forward Deshawn Freeman put up 13 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes, and the Scarlet Knights would be thrilled if they didn't need him nearly as much Sunday afternoon.

TIP-INS

1. The Scarlet Knights' starting five made just 9-of-19 free throws in the opener.

2. The teams last faced off in 2013, when Tavon Allen's 21 points led the Dragons to a 70-59 victory.

3. Sunday marks the second game in a stretch that will see Drexel play six of its first eight games on the road.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 76, Drexel 55