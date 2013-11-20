(Updated: UPDATES Drexel’s opponent in 2nd graph)

Drexel 70, Rutgers 59: Tavon Allen scored a career-high 21 points off the bench as the Dragons defeated the host Scarlet Knights in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Damion Lee chipped in 15 points for the Dragons (3-1), who advance to the semifinals of the event on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden against Arizona. Frantz Massenat contributed 12 points and Chris Fouch added 10, with Lee, Massenat and Fouch combining to shoot 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

Rutgers (3-2) was led by Kadeem Jack’s 13 points and a dozen from D‘Von Campbell. The Scarlet Knights were done in by 14 turnovers, not to mention poor shooting from the field (39.6 percent), 3-point range (4-of-15) and free-throw line (13-of-21).

Lee scored 10 points in the first half as Drexel took a 27-22 lead into intermission. The game was tied 13-13 before the Dragons scored 10 of the next 13 points, capped by Massenat’s 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by Lee.

Fouch’s four-point play helped Drexel take a 38-30 lead with 14:27 remaining in the contest, but Rutgers battled back to get within 42-41 on Campbell’s layup with 10:53 left. However, the Dragons then went on a 15-3 run with Allen scoring the final seven points of the surge to put away the Scarlet Knights.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Aside from Campbell, Rutgers only received one point from its bench. Meanwhile, Allen scored all but three of Drexel’s bench points. … Massenat had a game-high seven assists, while the Scarlet Knights only had nine assists as a team. ... Allen finished 8-of-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line while adding two assists and a pair of steals.