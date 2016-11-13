Rutgers earns another convincing win under Pikiell

Rutgers' Deshawn Freeman got his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Scarlet Knights past the visiting Drexel Dragons, 87-66 on Sunday.

Nigel Johnson also had 15 points off the bench for Rutgers, while CJ Gettys added 13 points. Corey Sanders and Candido Sa finished with 11 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights (2-0), who shot 30 of 68 (44.1 percent) from the field.

It was the second straight convincing win for Rutgers' new coach Steve Pikiell. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights beat Molloy 86-57, which was the largest margin of victory for a Rutgers coach in his debut.

Rodney Williams had 24 points, while Kirk Lee scored 14 for Drexel (0-2). Sammy Mojica finished with 10 points for the Dragons, who managed 11 steals.

The Scarlet Knights were dominant inside the paint and won the rebound battle 56-29.

Rutgers went on a 13-0 run over the final 4:21 and led 41-26 at the break. Johnson had 11 points in the opening half.

The Scarlet Knights kept up the pressure in the second half and a layup by Gettys provided a 58-39 with 11:53 left in the game.

Drexel struggled to make shots and could not pull within double-digits the rest of the way. Rutgers, meanwhile, controlled both ends of the court.

A layup by Johnson boosted the Scarlet Knights' margin to 67-47 with 7:58 remaining, and forced Drexel to call a timeout. That stop in the action didn't do anything to quash Rutgers' momentum.

Sa hit another 3-pointer and the Scarlet Knights' lead was 76-52 with 3:36 left. From there, Pikiell was able to clear his bench and celebrate the victory.