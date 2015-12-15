Preview: Drexel at South Carolina

After cracking the Top 25 for the first time since 2004, South Carolina aims to continue its best start in decades when the Gamecocks host Drexel on Tuesday. Frank Martin’s 25th-ranked Gamecocks can improve to 9-0 for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign with a victory over the Dragons.

The Gamecocks have shown dramatic improvement in Martin’s fourth year at the helm, but Martin said the next month will show whether they’re ready to take the next step. South Carolina hasn’t played since an 81-63 victory over USF on Dec. 5, but Martin was impressed with his team’s work ethic during the 10-day layoff. “They’ve been good all week, but then we ratcheted up practice (Saturday and Sunday) and they were as engaged as they’ve been all year,” Martin told reporters. “It’s fun to see, and the next four or five weeks or so will basically determine who we become as a basketball team.” The Dragons also have been off since Dec. 5, when they picked up their first victory with a 66-53 win over crosstown rival La Salle.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT DREXEL (1-6): Five of the Dragons’ six losses have come by single digits, including one- and three-point defeats. They’ve struggled at the offensive end recently but have a trio of players averaging double-digit scoring led by 6-7 guard Tavon Allen (15.1 points), who scored a career-high 25 points against La Salle. With no starters taller than 6-7, Drexel will have a tough time matching up with South Carolina inside and keeping the Gamecocks off the boards.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (8-0): The Gamecocks have a diversified attack with big men Mindaugas Kacinas (14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Laimonas Chatkevicius (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds) playing well in the frontcourt and guard Duane Notice (12.4 points) scoring out of the backcourt. Undersized forward Michael Carrera (12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds) also contributes to one of the top rebounding teams in the SEC, and point guard Sindarius Thornwell (11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists) is capable of carrying the team at the offensive end. South Carolina has topped 80 points in six of its eight games after doing so only four times all of last season.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina is riding its longest winning streak since a 12-game run during the 1996-97 campaign.

2. The Gamecocks have outscored all of their opponents in the paint by an average of 15.3 points.

3. Drexel is 1-1 all-time against SEC teams, including a win over Alabama in 2013.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 81, Drexel 68