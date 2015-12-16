FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Caroloina 79, Drexel 54
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 16, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

South Caroloina 79, Drexel 54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Caroloina 79, Drexel 54

P.J. Dozier scored a career-high 16 points to help South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 79-54 victory over Drexel on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Dozier, a freshman guard, was 10-of-16 from the free throw line.

The Gamecocks (9-0) are enjoying their best start since opening 9-0 in 1970-71.

Sindarius Thornwell, a junior guard, had 13 points, and senior forward Michael Carrera scored 10, but senior forward Mindaugus Kacinas - South Carolina’s leading scorer and rebounder - finished with five points and two boards.

The Dragons (1-7) were led by senior guard Tavon Allen, who scored 18 points, and sophomore guard Sammy Monica contributed 13.

Drexel was held to 34.5 percent shooting from the field.

The Gamecocks used an 11-0 run to start the second half to build on their 32-28 halftime lead.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.