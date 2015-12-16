South Caroloina 79, Drexel 54

P.J. Dozier scored a career-high 16 points to help South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 79-54 victory over Drexel on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Dozier, a freshman guard, was 10-of-16 from the free throw line.

The Gamecocks (9-0) are enjoying their best start since opening 9-0 in 1970-71.

Sindarius Thornwell, a junior guard, had 13 points, and senior forward Michael Carrera scored 10, but senior forward Mindaugus Kacinas - South Carolina’s leading scorer and rebounder - finished with five points and two boards.

The Dragons (1-7) were led by senior guard Tavon Allen, who scored 18 points, and sophomore guard Sammy Monica contributed 13.

Drexel was held to 34.5 percent shooting from the field.

The Gamecocks used an 11-0 run to start the second half to build on their 32-28 halftime lead.