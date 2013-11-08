Preview: Drexel at UCLA

The Steve Alford era begins at UCLA on Friday night when the No. 23 Bruins host Drexel. Alford, who helped resurrect New Mexico, takes over for Ben Howland who had a roller coaster 10-year ride at Westwood. UCLA finished 25-10 last season, and watched flashy guard Shabazz Muhammad bolt for the NBA, but the Bruins still bring back plenty of talent to contend for another Pac-12 title.

Alford wasn’t the popular choice in Los Angeles, whose fans dreamed of bigger names, but the former guard from Bobby Knight’s national championship team in 1987 is used to pressure-packed basketball. Aside from winning games, Alford has the task of rejuvenating a once-rabid fan-base that has been in steady decline for several years. A veteran Drexel squad won’t be an easy mark as Bruiser Flint returns three starters and the Dragons were picked second in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.

TV: 11:59 a.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT DREXEL (2012-13: 13-18, 9-9 Colonial): The Dragons finished seventh in the CAA last season but return preseason all-conference players Damion Lee and Frantz Massenat. Lee is a long guard who was third in the conference in scoring (17.1 ppg) and Massenat is a solid senior point guard who can score and distribute. Chris Fouch, who is 20th all-time in the school’s all-time scoring list, also returns after being granted a sixth year of eligibility.

ABOUT UCLA (2012-13: 25-10, 13-5 Pac-12): The Bruins won the Pac-12 last season but their early exit in the NCAA tournament led to Howland’s firing. UCLA returns three starters including swingman Kyle Anderson, who will take over for Muhammad and the graduated Larry Drew III at point guard. Tony Parker, who will start at center, rebuilt his body and looked fabulous in the preseason and will play in the paint along with fifth-year seniors Travis and David Wear while Jordan Adams (15.3 ppg) is the team’s leading returning scorer.

1. Alford has just five NCAA tournament wins in 18 years of coaching.

2. The teams last met in 2005 when UCLA won 57-56.

3. Drexel lost seven of its last 10 games last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 70, New Mexico 64.