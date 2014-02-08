Preview: Duke at Boston College

No. 11 Duke begins a stretch in which it plays three of four games on the road by visiting struggling Boston College on Saturday. The Blue Devils are tied with Pittsburgh for third place in the ACC as positioning for the postseason conference tournament picks up and will also visit North Carolina and Georgia Tech during the current stretch. The Eagles have lost nine of their last 11 games and are tied for 13th place in the 15-team conference.

Duke has won six of its last seven games and continues to receive stellar play from forward Jabari Parker, who averages 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Parker scored 21 points in Tuesday’s 83-63 victory over Wake Forest to record his 13th 20-point outing of the campaign, six off the ACC freshman record held by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (1989-90). Boston College lost 77-67 to Virginia in its last outing and both of its ACC victories have come against last-place Virginia Tech.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (18-5, 7-3 ACC): Guard Rasheed Sulaimon (9.1 average) has put together strong back-to-back outings after going 2-of-15 from the field over a two-game span. Suliamon followed up a solid 16-point performance against Syracuse with 19 against Wake Forest and has scored in double digits in eight of 12 games following a slow start. “I just kept working hard in practice and Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) gave me a shot,” Sulaimon said. “They say everything happens for a reason.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-16, 2-7): Forward Ryan Anderson has been playing stellar basketball despite the team’s swoon and is averaging 19.7 points on 20-of-29 shooting over the past three games. Anderson leads the Eagles in rebounding (7.1) and ranks second on the squad in scoring (15.2) behind slumping guard Olivier Hanlan (17.7). Hanlan is averaging just 10 points on 8-of-20 shooting over the past three games and he has topped 20 points just once in the last 10 games.

TIP-INS

1. The Blue Devils hold a 17-2 series edge and have won the last eight meetings.

2. Duke has made 10 or more 3-point baskets in each of its last three games and 13 times overall.

3. The Eagles rank last in the ACC in scoring defense (74 per game) and field-goal percentage defense (46).

PREDICTION: Duke 80, Boston College 67