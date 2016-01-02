Preview: Duke at Boston College

Duke begins ACC play and has its first true road game of the season when it visits Boston College on Saturday in a matchup of the best and worst offenses in the conference. The 12th-ranked Blue Devils have played nine games at home and four in neutral sites during their 11-2 start but will play three of their first four league games and six of their first nine away from home.

They enter the stretch on a good note - particularly on the offensive end - after scoring 105 points and 103 points, respectively, in their final two non-conference affairs. Grayson Allen scored a career-high 33 points in Wednesday’s 22-point rout of Long Beach State, picking up 24 after intermission as Duke poured it on. The Blue Devils have won nine straight meetings with the Eagles, who enter this one on a four-game winning streak after surviving in overtime against New Hampshire on Wednesday. Eli Carter scored 20 of his 28 points after halftime in the 72-67 victory.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT DUKE (11-2): The Blue Devils entered Friday ranked second nationally with 88.9 points per game and they have showcased incredible explosiveness in their back-to-back routs. After producing 70 points in the first half in a win over Elon, they had 61 after halftime versus Long Beach State. Matt Jones added 21 points, Derryck Thornton had 18 and Marshall Plumlee grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds as Duke won its 126th consecutive non-conference game at home.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-6): Coach Jim Christian was not entirely pleased with how much work Carter had to do in the last win. “I would like to get more production from everybody else,” Christian told reporters. “I thought Eli made every play. They deferred to him on every play. That’s not how we’ve been playing.” Jerome Robinson did contribute 14 points and is averaging 13.8 during a six-game hot streak.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has a 364-232 advantage over BC in foul shots made this season.

2. Plumlee had six rebounds and four blocked shots in just 11 minutes in his last game against the Eagles.

3. Four of the last five meetings have been decided by at least 20 points.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, Boston College 70