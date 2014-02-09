(Updated: CHANGES rebounding reference to 37-23 in Game Notebook)

No. 11 Duke 89, Boston College 68: Jabari Parker registered career highs with 29 points and 16 rebounds as the visiting Blue Devils pulled away in the second half to rout the Eagles in ACC play.

Quinn Cook scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers as Duke (19-5, 8-3 ACC) turned a four-point halftime lead into a blowout. Rasheed Sulaimon added 10 points and six assists for the Blue Devils, who have won seven of their last eight games.

Olivier Hanlan scored 25 points for Boston College (6-17, 2-8), which lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Ryan Anderson scored 12 points and Joe Rahon added 11.

Duke led 39-35 at halftime before Parker scored five straight points to open the second half and later slammed home a dunk for a 51-38 lead. Rahon’s basket pulled the Eagles within 53-44 with 13 1/2 minutes to play before Cook scored eight points in an 18-0 surge as the Blue Devils pushed the lead to 27 points with 9:21 to go.

Hanlan scored 14 first-half points to keep Boston College in the contest. Parker had 10 points and seven rebounds before the break and then increased his output in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke held a 37-23 rebounding advantage and went 11-of-21 from 3-point range. … Hanlan has seven 20-point games this season but Saturday’s was his first since Jan. 4. … Parker has 14 20-point outings, five shy of the ACC freshman mark held by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (1989-90).