Preview: Duke at Clemson

Duke did not fare well in its first road game in Atlantic Coast Conference play and hopes to prove that was a fluke when it visits Clemson on Saturday. The 13th-ranked Blue Devils fell at Notre Dame in their first true road test of the season last weekend before bouncing back by punishing Georgia Tech at home on Tuesday. The Tigers suffered their first home loss on Thursday, scoring a season low in a 56-41 setback to Florida State.

Duke freshman Jabari Parker dominated the non-conference slate but is finding ACC play a little less inviting with an average of 9.5 points on 27.3 percent shooting in the first two games. Parker was benched at the end of the Notre Dame loss and struggled again against Georgia Tech. “I’m human,” Parker told reporters. “I’m going to make mistakes.” The 6-8 swingman could have more success against a smaller Clemson perimeter led by K.J. McDaniels.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT DUKE (12-3, 1-1 ACC): The Blue Devils leaned on Rodney Hood for 27 points in the 79-57 win over Georgia Tech, matching the sophomore’s point total from the Notre Dame loss. Duke has plenty of other scoring options if Parker continues to struggle, though coach Mike Krzyzewski seems unconcerned. “He’s learning a whole bunch of things,” Krzyzewski said on the team’s website. “And as he’s doing that we’re still Duke and everyone expects us to be perfect, win everything and look great while we’re doing it, and it doesn’t happen that way. This is a work in progress and I want to coach him that way, without putting that extra pressure on him.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-4, 1-1): The Tigers just barely scrapped by ACC doormat Boston College in their conference opener and shot 30 percent from the field in the home loss to Florida State. Clemson is one of the best defensive teams in the country but struggles on the offensive end and committed 18 turnovers against the Seminoles. “Hopefully our guys will be resilient,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the loss. “We’re not going to beat (the players) down, but we certainly are going to point out mistakes and get ready for Duke and do the best we can to get our energy level back up.”

TIP-INS

1. Duke has not lost to Clemson since Feb. 4, 2009.

2. Hood is 10-for-17 from 3-point range in the last two games.

3. McDaniels was the only Tigers player to score more than six points with 14 against Florida State.

PREDICTION: Duke 75, Clemson 58