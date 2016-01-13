Preview: Duke at Clemson

Clemson’s struggles during its non-conference schedule - not to mention the program’s 58th straight loss at North Carolina in its ACC opener - provided very little hope that it had much of a chance to turn things around during league play. However, the Tigers have won three straight after posting their most impressive victory of the season over the weekend and can really shake things up atop the conference with another such result Wednesday when they host No. 6 Duke.

Since ending December on a three-game skid following its 80-69 defeat at North Carolina, Clemson is 3-0 in 2016 after upsetting No. 20 Louisville at home Sunday. “We are playing better … for whatever reason, this team didn’t handle adversity as well early in the season. … A lot of it was offensive rhythm, trusting each other. Some of it was individual confidence, and some of it was trying to do too much on our own,” coach Brad Brownell said after earning his 100th win with Clemson. The win over the Cardinals was the first of five consecutive games - four of which are at home - against ranked conference foes. The Blue Devils have won five straight by an average margin of 23.6 points and are coming off an 82-58 home rout of Virginia Tech on Saturday. TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DUKE (14-2, 3-0 ACC): Marshall Plumlee (7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) has emerged as a key factor in the absence of Amile Jefferson (right foot fracture, out indefinitely) and posted career-high point totals in each of his last two games, finishing with 18 last Wednesday versus Wake Forest and 21 against the Hokies. Brandon Ingram (16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks), who was named conference freshman of the week for the second straight week Monday, is the only Division I rookie averaging at least 16 points, six boards and 1.5 blocks. Since the team’s first game without Jefferson on Dec. 15, the 6-9 guard has averaged 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-6, 3-1): The Tigers made 32 free throws Sunday - their most in 179 games under Brownell - despite connecting on only 14 field goals and losing the battle of the boards 53-31, accounting for the fewest field goals and worst rebounding margin (minus-22) in the Brownell era. Forward Jaron Blossomgame (team-high averages of 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks), who tallied 14 points and a career-high tying 14 rebounds as a freshman in Clemson’s home upset of Duke two seasons ago, surpassed 800 career points in the win over Louisville. Five Tigers have drained at least 18 3-pointers, led by second-leading scorer Avry Holmes (10.7 points), who has hit 32.

TIP-INS

1. Duke, which has won seven of the past eight meetings and holds a commanding 106-30 lead in the all-time series, can join Kentucky as the only schools with 200 wins this decade Wednesday.

2. Clemson hasn’t defeated ranked opponents in consecutive games since March 1-4, 1989.

3. The Blue Devils are 18-0 when leading scorer Grayson Allen finishes with at least 10 points. The sophomore guard has reached that threshold in 14 of 16 games this season and ranks second in the ACC in scoring (20.5).

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Clemson 73