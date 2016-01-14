Clemson upsets No. 9 Duke

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Clemson keeps knocking off name-brand teams in college basketball and it feels better and better every time for the Tigers.

“It’s exciting in some ways because we had so many guys making plays at the end to get it done,” coach Brad Brownell said after Clemson defeated No. 9 Duke 68-63 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 17 points to lead the way for the Tigers.

Duke guard Matt Jones shot an air-ball 3-point attempt with two seconds left with a chance to tie before Clemson guard Avry Holmes made two foul shots to clinch it.

Brownell said it was the best atmosphere for his team during its season playing home games more than 20 miles from campus. The Tigers provided something memorable again.

“You don’t always win pretty, you have to find some ways to get things done and we did that,” Brownell said.

Forward Donte Grantham added 16 points for Clemson (11-6, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played the second of five consecutive games against teams currently in the Top 25. Forward Landry Nnoko had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers’ four-game winning streak includes victories against Florida State, Syracuse and Louisville.

“We felt good coming into the game. The last couple of games did that to us,” Brownell said. “So I don’t think we came in here thinking we couldn’t win.”

Duke became the fourth Top 10 team to lose in a two-night span.

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “(The Tigers) have been playing lights-out basketball and they have a veteran team and you could really tell that.”

Guard Grayson Allen scored 17 points and forward Brandon Ingram had 16 points for Duke (14-3, 3-1). Ingram was held to one point in the second half.

“They had their moments, we had our moments,” Jones said. “We didn’t have many smart plays.”

Grantham and Blossomgame hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Tigers pulled ahead for the first time since the opening minutes, 53-50.

Clemson had its largest lead at 62-55 after Duke went three consecutive possessions without scoring.

Duke was within 62-61 with 1:44 left, but Jones missed a potential tying free throw.

“Our guys still put ourselves in a position where they could win,” Krzyzewski said. “Our guys fought like crazy.”

Nnoko followed with a basket in the lane, and Allen’s drive for Duke made it 64-63. Blossomgame’s dunk gave the Tigers a three-point edge with 13.3 seconds left before Jones’ last misfired shot.

Clemson scored six of eight points on foul shots to close what had been a 48-40 hole.

Ingram picked up his fourth foul with 13:21 left, and Duke center Marshall Plumlee’s fourth foul came at the10:27 mark. Duke forward Chase Jeter fouled out with 9:35 remaining.

Duke’s makeshift lineup resulted in several different zone defenses, but the Tigers recognized opportunities at those stages.

“We executed right out of it and scored on just about all of them right away,” Brownell said. “That shows poise. ... Getting them into some foul trouble helped us as well. Our guys took advantage and kept playing and playing and playing.”

Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe was whistled for his fourth foul with 10:45 to go.

Duke entered the game scoring 23.2 percent of its points on free throws, but the Blue Devils didn’t attempt a foul shot until 10:45 remained in the game. They wound up 2-for-7 at the line, while the Tigers were 12-for-13.

Duke led 35-33 at halftime after both teams had a few strong stretches.

“I didn’t think we were playing that well and we were only down two,” Brownell said. “I think we were a little too hyped up. When you play Duke that way, they capitalize. I think we regrouped a little bit and got our wits about us.”

Clemson used a 9-0 run to pull within 28-25. Ingram scored Duke’s next seven points (for 15 by halftime) but picked up his third foul with 1.6 seconds remaining in the half.

Clemson scored the first five points of the game and Duke followed with the next 10.

Duke hit its sixth 3-pointer for a 26-14 lead. The Blue Devils were 7 of 14 on first-half 3s. Seven turnovers were harmful.

NOTES: Clemson, which upset Louisville on Sunday, was trying for back-to-back victories against nationally ranked teams for the first time since March 1989 (defeating Duke and Georgia Tech). ... Clemson is playing home games in Greenville because of construction on a rebuilding of Littlejohn Coliseum on campus. ... Duke won two games in this venue during the 2002 NCAA Tournament. It was called the Bi-Lo Center at the time. ... Duke F Brandon Ingram has been named ACC Rookie of the Week two weeks in a row. ... The last time Clemson had a home game against a reigning national champion, the Tigers defeated North Carolina on Jan. 23, 2010.