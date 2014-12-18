Preview: Duke vs. Connecticut

Freshman Jahlil Okafor keeps leaping to new heights and is taking No. 2 Duke along with him. Okafor will get a test on the defensive end from another rapidly improving center in Amida Brimah, who will lead defending champion Connecticut when it takes on the Blue Devils in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday. Both Okafor and Brimah are coming off season-best performances against lesser competition and are ready for bigger challenges.

Brimah made his mark as a freshman on last season’s championship team by anchoring the defense, blocking shots and grabbing some rebounds before letting Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright take over on the other end. The Ghana native began this season the same way before going 13-of-13 from the field and 14-of-16 from the line en route to a career-high 40 points in a win over Coppin State on Sunday. “I worked really hard to get better (in the offseason),” Brimah told reporters. “After a game like (Coppin State), it really shows how that work is paying off.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (9-0): Okafor is already prepared for the big stage and had two strong performances in the Blue Devils’ two biggest games so far, combining to go 14-of-18 from the field in wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Chicago product put on a show with season highs of 25 points and 20 rebounds in Monday’s 75-62 win over Elon, helping to hide some of the team’s mistakes. “(Okafor) covered up for a lot,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. “It’s like sweeping dirt under the rug – dirt’s still there. He was a big rug. It’s still sweeping dirt under there.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (4-3): While Brimah is getting most of the attention on the inside, the Huskies are not without their own promising freshman in guard Daniel Hamilton. The Los Angeles native is averaging 12.1 points and formed a strong connection with Brimah in the last game, ending up with a season-high 11 assists. “Daniel, as a facilitator, is one of the best we’ve got,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “He sees the play before it happens. He sees Amida’s man drawing even just a step and he throws it right up to him. It’s always soft. It’s always on target. It’s always perfect. It’s definitely some synergy they’ve got between each other, which is good, and we have to continue it.”

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won each of its nine games by double digits.

2. Boatright knocked down four 3-pointers on Sunday, doubling his total from the previous five games.

3. Okafor is averaging 20.8 points on 72 percent shooting over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, Connecticut 68