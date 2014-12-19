(Updated: RECASTS lede and sentence 1, graph 2 CORRECTS Okafor rebounds in graph 2 RECASTS sentence 2, graph 2 to CORRECT rebound totals)

No. 2 Duke 66, Connecticut 56: Tyus Jones led the way with 21 points and Amile Jefferson collected 11 points and 13 boards as the Blue Devils held off the Huskies in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jahlil Okafor added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Justice Winslow scored 12 points as Duke (10-0) remained one of nine undefeated teams in the nation. Quinn Cook scored 10 points for the Blue Devils, who came out more aggressive and outscored Connecticut at the free-throw line 25-7.

Ryan Boatright scored 22 points and Kentan Facey recorded 14 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-4), who have dropped four of five. Daniel Hamilton added 10 points but center Amida Brimah was held scoreless on 0-of-1 shooting for UConn.

The Huskies crept within 57-51 with less than four minutes to play before Winslow buried a 3-pointer and Jones hit two free throws to push the lead back to double figures with 2:34 to play. Boatright’s contested 3-pointer with just over two minutes left cut it back to 62-56 but Winslow tipped in Okafor’s missed free throw and Duke closed it out at the line.

Duke shot 32 percent in the first half but outrebounded UConn 21-14 with Brimah dealing with foul trouble and took a 30-25 lead into the break. The Huskies tied it up in the first two minutes of the second half before the Blue Devils scored on four straight possessions to kick off a 15-2 run and re-establish control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn G Terrence Samuel (right leg) had to be helped into the locker room with 3:45 left and did not return. … Brimah scored a career-high 40 points on 13-of-13 shooting last time out. … The Huskies bench outscored the Blue Devils reserves 2-0.