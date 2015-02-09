Preview: Duke at Florida State

Fresh off a 30-point trouncing of No. 10 Notre Dame for its third straight victory, No. 5 Duke will look to overcome an ACC foe that has given it trouble historically when it visits Florida State on Monday. The Blue Devils fired on all cylinders against the Fighting Irish on Saturday, leaving coach Mike Krzyzewski ecstatic about the well-rounded performance. “We have not executed that way in a long time on both ends of the court,” he told reporters.

The Seminoles beat Duke three times in four meetings from 2010-12 before dropping the last two meetings by an average of 20.5 points. Following a 1-4 start to conference play, Florida State has enjoyed four wins in its last six outings and coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat that the key to beating the Blue Devils is knowing just what to expect. “They are who they are. They’re going to play their style (and) they’ll make adjustments,” Hamilton said. “But they’re not going to deviate too much from what has allowed them to be successful over the years.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (20-3, 7-3 ACC): The effort at both ends of the court against Notre Dame was truly impressive, as the Blue Devils not only shot 60.8 percent from the field but also limited the Irish to 39.7 percent and Krzyzewski pulled no punches in calling it, “almost perfect.” Duke has won five of its last siix in conference play following an underwhelming 2-2 start and seems to be hitting it stride, winning by an average of 12.7 points in its last six triumphs. Freshman center Jahlil Okafor ranks thirdin the ACC and leads the team with an average of 18.2 points, while adding a team-best 9.3 rebounds, and Quinn Cook (14.2), Justise Winslow (11.4) and Tyus Jones (11.1) all boast a scoring average of 10 or more.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (13-11, 5-6): Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes continues to be the main catalyst of the Seminoles’ offense, turning in a 12-point, 11-assist performance to help Florida State past Virginia Tech on Saturday. Hamilton knows the importance of Rathan-Mayes’ game to his team but is also well aware of his status as a rookie at the college level, telling reporters, “He’s still learning and growing. I think the more he plays, the more he understands how to utilize his talents with the team we have.” Rathan-Mayes’ 13.7 points per game is a team-high, while Montay Brandon adds 12.8 points and leads the Seminoles with 5.4 rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Duke is shooting 50 percent from the field on the season and is one of only six teams in the nation shooting 50 percent or better.

2. Florida State’s 55-54 win over then-No. 23 Miami (Fla.) is its only win over a nationally-ranked team this season.

3. A 19-point, 11-rebound effort against Notre Dame gives Winslow three consecutive double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Florida State 70