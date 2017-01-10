Preview: Duke at Florida State

Even amidst the best start in program history and a school-record winning streak, 10th-ranked Florida State feels its has something to prove. The Seminoles can make a major statement about their arrival as a national championship contender when they host No. 7 Duke for a pivotal ACC showdown on Tuesday.

Florida State matched its longest winning streak in history with an 11th consecutive victory Saturday, beating Virginia Tech 93-78 for its second straight win over a ranked opponent. “I’ve got to keep things in perspective,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “In order for these three games to mean something, we’ve got to continue winning. No one is going to the NCAA Tournament winning only three conference games, so I realize we still have a lot of work to do.” The Blue Devils dodged a bullet in their first game since coach Mike Krzyzewski’s back surgery, holding off Boston College for a 93-82 win Saturday with interim coach Jeff Capel at the helm. Duke didn’t come out of the contest unscathed, however, as forward Amile Jefferson suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least one game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT DUKE (14-2, 2-1 ACC): The Blue Devils rarely have been at full strength this season, and that trend continues with Jefferson (13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds) missing. They should be able to weather Jefferson’s absence thanks to the emergence of freshman Jayson Tatum (17 points, 7.1 rebounds), who has been a dominant force in eight games since making his debut. Luke Kennard (20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Grayson Allen (15.6, 4.6, 4.3 assists) have produced consistently at the offensive end but will draw tough defensive assignments against a deep Florida State team.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-1, 3-0): The Seminoles have only three players who average double digits in points, but they have 11 who average double-digit minutes, and several of them are capable of carrying the offense on any night. It was Terance Mann (9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds) who took the lead against Virginia Tech, pouring in a career-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds, and Florida State always can count on Dwayne Bacon (18.1 points) to put up big numbers. The Seminoles might look to freshman big man Jonathan Isaac (12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds) more often Tuesday to try and take advantage of the absence of Jefferson, who is Duke’s top post defender.

TIP-INS

1. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC, and is shooting 55.8 percent from long range over his last eight contests.

2. Bacon has scored in double figures in 25 consecutive games dating to last February.

3. Tatum has scored in double figures in all eight games he has played and has led the team in scoring in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Florida State 78, Duke 77