No. 18 Duke 78, Florida State 56: Rodney Hood scored 18 points to lead all scorers and added nine rebounds for the host Blue Devils to give coach Mike Krzyzewski his 900th victory at Duke.

Jabari Parker finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double for Duke (16-4, 5-2 ACC), which won its fourth consecutive game. Rasheed Sulaimon added 11 points off the bench and Marshall Plumlee collected seven points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, who dominated the boards 47-24.

Okaro White’s 14 points led Florida State (13-6, 4-3), which has lost two of its last three. Devon Bookert registered 12 points and Montay Brandon had 11 for the Seminoles, who committed 17 turnovers.

Duke put together a 43-25 lead by halftime, led by 12 points from Parker and eight from Andre Dawkins, while Florida State struggled. The Seminoles made things difficult on themselves, committing 11 first-half turnovers and missing 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

After the break, the Blue Devils were in control with a 19-point lead as late as with 8:25 remaining before an 8-0 run from Florida State trimmed their advantage to 65-54 with just under seven minutes to go. Duke would answer with 11-of-12 from the free-throw line as part of a 13-2 run in the final 5:12 to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Krzyzewski, who boosted his NCAA all-time victory total to 973, joined Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim as the only coaches with 900 wins at one school. ... Duke improved to 3-3 in its last six games against Florida State. ... Seminoles G Ian Miller and F Robert Gilchrist were each assessed flagrant 1 fouls for separate second-half infractions. ... The Blue Devils started the game without Hood, who was announced as a starter before falling ill in the locker room and was replaced by Dawkins, who totaled 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.