Duke struggles to finish off Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Following an easy win against No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday, No. 4 Duke was expected to roll against struggling Florida State two nights later.

However, in the Atlantic Coast Conference, nothing is a given.

The Blue Devils avoided a big upset Monday night and won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the pesky Seminoles 73-70 behind a game-high 26 points from guard Quinn Cook and a double-double from guard Tyus Jones, who scored 16 points and dished out 12 assists.

“This is the best conference (in the country). It is,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, pointing to the fact the ACC has five teams ranked in the top 12. “The coaching has been incredible. Nobody is letting you beat them. You have to beat these teams. We have really good players, and they have a lot of pride. This conference is amazing.”

The Seminoles (13-12, 5-7 ACC) got a career-high 23 points from guard Devon Bookert, while guard Montay Brandon finished with 12 points and forward Jarquez Smith added 11 points in the loss. Center Michael Ojo paced Florida State defensively with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Blue Devils recovered from a poor shooting start to beat the Seminoles for the third straight time. With the win, Duke (21-3, 8-3) moved into a tie with North Carolina for fourth in the ACC standings.

However, this one wasn’t easy.

After the Blue Devils held a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining and appeared ready to cruise to the finish line, the Seminoles roared back and found themselves down 70-67 with 21.4 seconds left. Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes cut that lead to 70-69 with 11.9 seconds left after a gorgeous move to the basket, and the Seminoles fouled Cook with 9.7 seconds to play.

Related Coverage Preview: Duke at Florida State

Cook calmly sank both shots, and Duke fouled Bookert with five seconds left rather than give the Seminoles a look at a 3-pointer. Bookert made the first, then missed the second intentionally, but Duke rebounded.

Cook missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving Florida State hope, but Bookert was fouled once again in the back court, and this time he missed both free throws to seal the win for Duke.

Krzyzewski lauded Cook’s play down the stretch.

“Quinn has been terrific as a leader. He’s been one of my better leaders at Duke,” he said. “Of all my guys, I‘m most proud of Cook this year.”

Bookert was disappointed to see his big night come up short.

“I wouldn’t say it was a moral victory because I don’t think those count,” said the junior, who also paced the team with six assists. “But I think this effort showed we’re headed in a positive direction.”

Duke held an eight-point halftime lead and pushed the margin as high as 14 in the second half after big man Jahlil Okafor finally got going. Okafor, the ACC’s third-leading scorer at 18.2 points per game, played just 10 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and was limited to two points on a pair of free throws. However, Okafor finished with 13 points to break Duke’s school record for most consecutive games in double figures by a freshman with 24.

Okafor appeared to struggle early with the overwhelming size of Ojo, who is 7-foot-1 and weighs 292 pounds. Eventually, Okafor figured it out.

“He’s a big dude. The biggest I’ve played against all year,” Okafor said of Ojo. “I got myself into foul trouble early, and that was my problem, but my teammates got me going with some easy buckets in the second half.”

Both teams finished with 31 rebounds, and both shot just over 45 percent from the floor.

Behind 13 early points from Cook, the Blue Devils took a 32-24 lead into halftime.

Duke missed its first eight shots, including two free throws. Florida State wasn’t much better, turning the ball over on its first three possessions and not attempting a shot until almost two minutes passed.

Rathan-Mayes, Florida State’s leading scorer, was pulled briefly during an early timeout as coach Leonard Hamilton screamed at his starting point guard for the early miscues before putting him back in during the next break. When Rathan-Mayes came back, he quickly gave Florida State an 11-8 lead with 11:45 left on a 3-pointer -- his lone points in the first half.

The lead was short-lived.

Duke went on a 12-0 run during the next five minutes and grabbed a 20-11 advantage as the Seminoles began to struggle on offense.

Hamilton said he felt his team made the necessary adjustments to win. Instead, Florida State sustained its third consecutive defeat by six points or fewer.

“Like most great teams, (the Blue Devils) found a way to counter every time we surged,” said Hamilton, pointing specifically to three straight 3-pointers Duke hit to grab a 10-point lead with five minutes to play after Florida State just cut the lead to three points. “Physically, I think we matched up well. But emotionally, we came in a little too anxious, a little too hyped. I do think we’re getting better and coming close -- but close doesn’t count unless you’re playing horseshoes.”

NOTES: Both Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton released statements following the death of ACC and North Carolina coaching legend Dean Smith over the weekend. Krzyzewski said, in part, “We have lost a man that cannot be replaced,” while Hamilton said, “Dean Smith was one of the greatest basketball minds, a very humble person, gracious and classy.” Florida State also asked fans to observe a moment of silence for Smith before Monday’s game. ... Duke F Amile Jefferson and Florida State F Jarquez Smith sustained first-half injuries. Jefferson appeared to hurt his neck while falling to the floor during a drive. Smith injured his ankle going for a defensive rebound. Both missed several minutes before returning. ... After Duke finishes off a two-game road stint Saturday at Syracuse in the first meeting of the season against the Orange, four of its final six games are at home. ... Florida State will try to rebound Saturday at Georgia Tech.