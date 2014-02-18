Preview: Duke at Georgia Tech

Duke playing big games late in the season is nothing new, but even the vaunted national powerhouse faces quite the challenge this week after an emotional victory Saturday over Maryland. The sixth-ranked Blue Devils are in the midst of four games in eight nights, traveling to Georgia Tech on Tuesday before a Thursday contest at arch-rival North Carolina and home game against top-ranked Syracuse two days later. Duke has fared well since losing two of its first three ACC contests, winning eight of nine, while Georgia Tech beat Boston College 74-71 on Thursday for only its second victory since Jan. 21.

The Yellow Jackets face a formidable task in knocking off the Blue Devils, and need leading scorer Trae Golden – who has missed two of the past three games with a groin injury and whose status for Tuesday is uncertain – at full strength. One positive for the Yellow Jackets is the return of Robert Carter Jr., who recorded 10 points and five rebounds Thursday in his second game back following January knee surgery. Freshman Jabari Parker showed plenty of poise down the stretch in Duke’s 69-67 victory over Maryland on Saturday, hitting 9-of-10 free throws and scoring 23 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT DUKE (20-5, 9-3 ACC): Parker arguably is the best all-around player in the ACC, ranking second in the conference in scoring at 19.3 and leading the league in rebounding at 8.5. His 15 games of 20 or more points is four away from the ACC record for most 20-plus point outings by a freshman, and his 47.8 percent field-goal percentage is sixth-best in the league. Sophomore Rodney Hood is just as capable of taking over a game – scoring 27 points in Duke’s 79-57 win over Georgia Tech last month – and is a big threat from 3-point range, hitting 44.3 percent of his attempts.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-12, 4-8): Marcus Georges-Hunt scored the final eight points as the Yellow Jackets rallied past Boston College, perhaps a jumping-off point for the sophomore who has struggled to find his consistency on offense. Center Daniel Miller is averaging 15.7 points in his past six games and is first in ACC play in blocked shots per game at 2.8. Carter, who led the ACC in rebounding before injuring his knee Dec. 29, hit 5-of-7 shots off the bench Thursday and could provide the Yellow Jackets with a huge boost offensively down the stretch.

TIP-INS

1. The Blue Devils are outscoring ACC opponents by 12.1 points per game.

2. Georgia Tech was outrebounded 46-25 by Virginia, but dominated the boards against Boston College, 36-19.

3. Duke’s victory over the Yellow Jackets extended its winning streak in the series to six.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Georgia Tech 63