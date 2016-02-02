Preview: Duke at Georgia Tech

It has been a long week in the midst of an atypical season for Duke, the defending national champion and perennial powerhouse who comes into Tuesday’s visit to Georgia Tech having lost four of its past five. The Blue Devils have been idle since an 80-69 defeat Jan. 25 at Miami, and start the week unranked for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season - and even head coach Mike Krzyzewski understands why Miami fans serenaded his team with chants of “overrated.”

“We’ve got to get healthy, get fresh again and keep figuring out how we might win,” Krzyzewski said to reporters afterward as the Blue Devils continue to struggle without forward Amile Jefferson, giving up 42 points in the paint against the Hurricanes. “The league is so difficult and we’re limited.” The Yellow Jackets have six conference losses coming by a total of 29 points – the latest a 60-57 defeat Saturday at Syracuse, as leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt scored only six points after averaging 25.3 in his three previous games. Georgia Tech could not hold a four-point lead with six minutes left, getting outscored 11-4 in the closing minutes. “We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory lamented to the media afterward.

ABOUT DUKE (15-6, 4-4 ACC): The Blue Devils were overwhelmed on the interior against Miami, shooting just 42 percent from the field and having seven shots blocked to offset more brilliance from Grayson Allen and Brandon Ingram. The two combined for 36 points, as Allen enters the week second in the ACC in scoring (20.3 points) and Ingram is ninth (and second among league freshman) at 17.1. The Blue Devils are just 7-5 since losing Jefferson and his 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game to a broken right foot suffered in a Dec. 12 practice.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-9, 2-6): Nick Jacobs led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points Saturday and is averaging 15.1 per game in his past six contests after scoring more than 10 points twice in his previous 11 games. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC and 22nd nationally in rebound margin (8.0), paced by Charles Mitchell’s conference-leading 10.7 per game. Georges-Hunt attempted just five shots from the field Saturday, making one, after shooting 24-of-47 in his previous three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech G Adam Smith is shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range, ranking fourth in the ACC after leading the league in that category last season while playing for Virginia Tech.

2. The Blue Devils are second in the ACC and ninth nationally in scoring at 84.9 points per game, but have scored fewer than 70 in three of their past four defeats.

3. Duke has won the last eight meetings in the series and 12 of the past 13, with Georgia Tech’s lone victory during that stretch coming at home on Jan. 9, 2010.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Georgia Tech 66