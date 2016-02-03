Duke 80, Georgia Tech 71

Guard Grayson Allen drained seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Duke to an 80-71 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils were playing without coach Mike Krzyzewski, who became ill after the team meal on Monday and was advised to remain home. Assistant Jeff Capel was the acting head coach.

Allen was 9-for-17 from the field and 7-for-10 on 3-pointers and added six rebounds and four assists before fouling out with 41 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils (16-6, 5-4 ACC) posted their ninth straight victory over Georgia Tech.

Duke led 54-42 with 11:58 remaining and went on a 16-2 run to put the game away. Georgia Tech went 4:42 without scoring during that stretch.

The Blue Devils also got 15 points from guard Derryck Thornton and 14 points and nine rebounds from forward Brandon Ingram. Center Marshall Plumlee had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Georgia Tech (12-10, 2-7 ACC) was led by forward Nick Jacobs and guard Adam Smith, who each scored 17 points, and guard Tadric Jackson, who scored 15 points. Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt had 10 points and seven assists. Jacobs had a team-high eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech shot 58.1 percent in the first half, with the four inside players shooting 10-for-12, on the way to taking a 40-36 lead at halftime.