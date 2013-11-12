Preview: Duke vs. Kansas

Freshmen phenoms Jabari Parker and Andrew Wiggins square off Tuesday when No. 4 Duke meets sixth-ranked Kansas at the United Center in Chicago in the Champions Classic. Duke has won four of the last five meetings in the series, and Parker made an immediate impact with 22 points in the Blue Devils’ 111-77 rout of Davidson in Friday’s season opener. “First game in college - are you kidding me?” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Parker. “That was a terrific performance.”

Wiggins was equally impressive with a team-high 16 points in Friday’s 80-63 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, helping the young Jayhawks win their 41st straight home opener. Kansas lost all five starters from last season, but the Jayhawks are favored to make another title run behind Wiggins and fellow freshmen Wayne Selden Jr. and Joel Embiid. The key player in Tuesday’s matchup could be Kansas 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Perry Ellis, who could have plenty of opportunities against the smaller Blue Devils.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (1-0): Parker’s debut overshadowed the first game in a Blue Devils uniform for Mississippi State transfer Rodney Hood, who had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting along with a game-high nine rebounds. The Blue Devils averaged 92 points in two exhibition wins and maintained its up-tempo pace against Davidson, when they shot 70.4 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers. Duke had four players score 20 or more in the opener, including guards Rasheed Sulaimon and Quinn Cook, who ranked second in the ACC in assists last season.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-0): The Jayhawks started three freshmen in Wiggins, Selden and Frank Mason in the opener, but junior Naadir Tharpe will replace Mason at point guard after serving a one-game suspension for playing in an unauthorized summer league game. “We’re ridiculously young, and everything’s a new experience for us,” said Self, whose team boasts eight newcomers. Memphis transfer Tarik Black, the Jayhawks’ only senior starter, had eight points and seven rebounds in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has made at least one 3-pointer in 838 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

2. Kansas is seeking its first win in the Champions Classic after losing to Kentucky in 2011 and Michigan State last year.

3. Duke holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series against the Jayhawks.

PREDICTION: Duke 84, Kansas 77