Wiggins powers No. 5 Kansas past No. 4 Duke

CHICAGO -- Forward Andrew Wiggins hit a 15-foot jumper from the wing reminiscent of Michael Jordan’s game-winner for North Carolina in 1982 and gave Kansas a six-point lead with an emphatic dunk off a turnover by Duke forward Rodney Hood in a 13-second flurry that put the Blue Devils away in a 94-83 Jayhawks’ win Tuesday night at the United Center.

“I saw a lot of people packing in the lane,” Wiggins said. “That’s what I’ve been working on, my jumper.”

No. 5 Kansas (2-0) beat No. 4 Duke (1-1) for its first win in three years in the Champions Classic.

Forward Perry Ellis led Kansas (2-0) with 24 points, and Wiggins added 22 points and 10 rebounds. They combined to shoot 18-for-28 from the floor.

“The key was just to get the ball inside and attack -- attack at all times -- and that’s what we tried to do,” Ellis said.

Kansas went up 83-79 with easy scores in the paint, but Duke guard Rasheed Sulaimon got a contested runner to go on the right baseline, his third basket in a span of 2:45.

The Duke offense ran through the 6-foot-8 Parker often, and most times he came up with the right answer for coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“He was terrific,” Krzyzewski said. “Just imagine the emotions -- 18 years old, playing your hometown, against Kansas ... I think he was emotioned out. But that’s how you grow.”

However, it was Wiggins who was in the right place at the right time when it mattered.

Parker led five Blue Devils in double figures with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He had nine rebounds and four steals before fouling out in the final minute.

“Fortunately he got in a little bit of foul trouble. We didn’t guard him very well,” Self said. “I kind of wish we would have put Andrew on Jabari the whole time. He wanted to ... we were worried about fouls.”

Duke (1-1) claimed a 73-72 lead on a Parker’s smooth jumper just inside the 3-point arc with five minutes to play, his second field goal in 44 seconds after the Blue Devils went almost three minutes without one.

The second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader Champions Classic was played on fast-forward until foul trouble became a factor. There were 53 fouls in the game.

“That was a pretty fragmented game, obviously,” Self said of the new emphasis to eliminate hand-checking and bodying up defensively. “I’ll be honest, I don’t like it.”

Krzyzewski said too much is being said about officiating and it’s on the teams and players to adjust.

Defensive stops were rare -- and six points was the biggest lead for both teams until Kansas began a parade of free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Kansas began finding consistent success by spreading the floor and feeding the ball inside to its post players -- Wiggins, Ellis and center Joel Embiid.

“We didn’t do as good a job tonight with what we do have -- I don’t like to talk about what we don’t have,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s what they’ve done the entire time Bill has been there -- really strong low-post play.”

The Jayhawks were in the double bonus for the final 6:32.

“I thought we got worn out,” Krzyzewski said, adding that he called a time out with six-and-a-half minutes left to check his team’s emotions.

Wiggins made two free throws to push Kansas back ahead 68-67 with 7:29 remaining but left the game when he picked up his fourth foul on Duke’s subsequent possession.

Point guard Quinn Cook’s layup with 14:07 remaining in the game put Duke on top 56-51, but Ellis was there to answer again for Kansas, backing down Parker from the left elbow to roll in a right-handed runner from eight feet. A steal by guard Frank Mason gave the Jayhawks the ball right back, and Ellis’ one-handed slam sliced the Duke lead back to one.

“Perry played great,” Self said. “He was the guy who kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win it late.”

A harried first half ended with Duke holding a 42-40 lead propelled by a flurry from Parker. He scored 19 with four 3-pointers and led the team with five rebounds and two steals at the half.

Ellis had 10 points at halftime. He scored on consecutive possessions to push the Kansas advantage to 34-28, but Parker answered with a windmill layup between three defenders and one minute later knocked down two free throws to bring Duke within two with 3:35 left in the first half. After two Kansas free throws, Parker scooped up a loose ball, flipped it ahead to Hood and then set up just left of the top of the key for a 3 to stake Duke to a 37-36 advantage. He hit another -- this time from the left wing -- on the Blue Devils’ next possession.

NOTES: More than 70 NBA scouting credentials were issued for Tuesday’s doubleheader. ... A combined 17 McDonald’s All-Americans from 2011-13 were suited up Tuesday. ... Kansas F Andrew Wiggins and Duke F Jabari Parker were the top-ranked recruits in the Class of 2013. Parker played at Chicago Simeon, the same school that produced Chicago Bulls PG Derrick Rose and former Illinois and NBA player Nick Anderson. ... Duke is 23-13 under coach Mike Krzyzewski against teams ranked in the top five of the AP poll. ... Tuesday’s meeting was the 10th between Kansas and Duke, the eighth on a neutral court. ... Kansas and Duke are second (2,103) and fourth (2,002) in all-time victories. Only four programs have 2,000 wins. The others are Kentucky and North Carolina. ... Kansas has five national championships, Duke has four. ... Krzyzewski needs 15 wins to become the second coach in NCAA history with 900 victories at one school (Jim Boeheim, Syracuse, 920). ... The Champions Classic was the first of three neutral-court marquee events for Duke in the next five weeks. The Blue Devils are in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Nov. 27 and 29 and the Carquest Auto Parts Classic against UCLA on Dec. 19. Both are at Madison Square Garden.