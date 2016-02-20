Preview: Duke at Louisville

A four-game stretch that figured to make it nearly impossible for Duke to win the ACC regular-season crown for the first time since 2009-10 has instead almost singlehandedly created a logjam with six teams within a game of the conference lead. The 19th-ranked Blue Devils began their unlikely run against the league’s top teams with a 72-65 home win versus Louisville on Feb. 8 and will try to wrap it up without a loss Saturday when they visit the Cardinals.

Duke’s midseason swoon left the team with a 4-4 mark in conference play and 3 1/2 games behind league leader North Carolina as of Jan. 25, but the Blue Devils have ripped off five straight victories - the last three of which have come against three of the teams vying for the ACC title (Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina). The shorthanded Blue Devils sustained yet another injury Wednesday - this time to starting guard Matt Jones - yet somehow managed to sneak out of Chapel Hill with their second straight one-point win. The Cardinals overcame a two-game slide that began with the loss to Duke and staged arguably their finest performance in conference play, defeating Syracuse 72-58 on Wednesday. “I am very proud of our guys with their defensive efficiency, the offensive passing was so much fun to watch. It was just a really, really special performance,” coach Rick Pitino said.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (20-6, 9-4 ACC): Jones sprained his left ankle ”pretty badly“ according to coach Mike Krzyzewski and has already been ruled out for Saturday. Brandon Ingram (17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) posted his seventh double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while adding two blocks against the Tar Heels, allowing him to become the first freshman in school history and second player overall (Shane Battier) to record at least 50 3-point field goals and 40 blocks in a season. “He’s 18, and he’s not ready to be who he will be, (but) he’s pretty darn good. … He really gave us a stretch there that was incredible,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (20-6, 9-4): The Cardinals went only 1-of-2 from the stripe versus Syracuse, yet Louisville had little problem putting away an Orange team that entered winning eight of nine as it enjoyed a 50-20 advantage in paint points. Chinanu Onuaku (9.7 points, 8.6 rebounds) led the interior effort with 13 points, a career-high tying 15 boards and four assists, producing his ninth double-double of the season. “He’s still only scratching his potential; he’s going to get so much better. … Once he gets to the point where he doesn’t get physically tired -- look out --because he can influence every play with his passing, his defensive shot blocking, and, of course, his rebounding,” Pitino said.

TIP-INS

1. Krzyzewski on Wednesday became the first coach in men’s Division I history to win 20 games in 20 consecutive seasons.

2. Cardinals G Trey Lewis needs 17 points to reach 1,500 for his career, including his time at Penn State and Cleveland State.

3. Duke has scored more than 80 points 17 times this season (16-1) while Louisville has held 12 opponents to fewer than 60 (12-0).

PREDICTION: Louisville 75, Duke 70